VCSC to remain on current schedule through end of school year

Vigo County School Corp. middle and high school students will remain on their current schedule through the end of the academic year, with Mondays online and the remaining four days in person.

Board President Jackie Lower made the announcement during Monday's school board meeting.

Elementary students will continue to attend in person five days a week.

After the meeting, Superintendent Rob Haworth said the board, at its last business meeting, was torn between the two models, the other being in-person five days a week. On March 22, the administration had recommended, but then withdrew, a recommendation to have secondary students attend five days a week starting April 5.

On Monday, Haworth said, "In listening to their discussions, I believe keeping in the same routine was important to the board, so we will finish out the school year in that way."

In a related matter, during a COVID-19 update, Director of Student Services Tom Balitewicz said it is the district's intent to have in-person school, at all levels, five days a week, for the 2021-22 school year.

The district is updating its pandemic plan, and it is awaiting guidance from the state on such matters as masking policy for students and staff for the next school year.

Haworth said while the district plans to return full-time next year, it also will be evaluating the data prior to the start of the next school year. If something unforeseen happened, the district might have to make some changes, he said.

"But right now, that is the plan," Haworth said after the meeting.

The district will continue to have fully at-home options available.

Otter Creek project

The board also awarded an $8.5 million contract, including base bid plus five alternates, to Garmong Construction for the Otter Creek Middle School addition/renovation project, which is to begin this summer. Three other bids were from CDI, Grunloh Construction of Effingham, Illinois, and Hannig Construction.

Garmong's base bid was $8,055,000.

Hannig's bid, with the five alternates, was $8.6 million; its base bid was $8,037,000.

"This project is within budget" and will be funded through bonds that will be sold early next month, said Donna Wilson, chief financial officer.

Board member Hank Irwin said it was a "welcome surprise" that the bids came in within budget, given the current high cost of construction materials and labor.

The project includes a new gym, a new music room, a renovated cafeteria and more classroom space.

"We were holding our breath, given some of the things we've heard about construction costs, and so we were very excited" to be able to move forward with the project, Haworth said.

Enrollment update

In an enrollment update, Haworth cautioned the board about state funding and enrollment projections. The state projects that next year, VCSC will have 13,582 in person students and 120 online for a total of 13,702.

Currently, the district's actual total enrollment is 13,449, including virtual. "We've got a lot of work to do if we believe our enrollment is going to hit the projected enrollment from the state," Haworth said.

He believes the district might be able to get to 13,582 total. "But I think that's a pretty big leap for us in enrollment" given the current 13,449.

Haworth believes state funding to the district could be $2 million less than what projections show for 2021-22.

Total state funding for 2021-22 is projected at $108 million.

In another matter, the board did not act on staff retention stipends that will be funded through Round 2 of federal stimulus dollars.

Action had to be put on hold until next month while VCSC addresses some questions from the state.

"We believe we'll be okay," Haworth said.

All employees groups will receive the same stipend amount they received in the fall, Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said last week. For teachers, that will mean $1,100.

“One of the uses of the federal funds is to focus on retaining staff members,” Riley said last week. “I think it’s been a really difficult year for our staff, especially our teachers, who will receive the largest stipend.”

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.