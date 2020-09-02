The Vigo County School Corp. will continue with the A/B model for in-person instruction for another three weeks, Sept. 8 through 25, the district announced Wednesday.

The A/B model staggers in-person attendance to every other day and reduces the number of students in each building. The district also will continue to serve students enrolled in fully-at-home hybrid and virtual models.

While COVID-19 community spread continues, the district’s mitigation procedures have been working, with minimal increases in student and staff cases with campus contact, officials say. Student quarantines also are down.

School started Aug. 18.

“Our A/B model is working” and helping keep the number of COVID cases in schools low, Superintendent Rob Haworth said in a YouTube video. “We don’t want to change something that’s working right now.”

Community spread is being attributed to other factors, including increased numbers at the federal prison complex and college students returning to local campuses, health officials say.

Bill Riley, director of communication, said schools “have been able to enforce procedures to keep spread within our schools minimal, and we look forward to continued success in that area.”

The district also updated its COVID-19 dashboard, which shows:

• Seven student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from six last week, but school had only been in session for eight calendar days last Wednesday).

• Five staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from two last week, but school had only been in session for eight calendar days last Wednesday).

• 151 students actively quarantined, down from 180 last week.

• 30 staff actively quarantined, up from 19 last week.

District enrollment is 13,754 students, with 10,221 attending school in person; the district has 2,061 staff. “We believe the numbers of positive cases in our buildings is low compared to the number of students and staff we have,” Riley said.

The school district is concerned about the upcoming Labor Day holiday and activities that could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases. “We really want the community’s help,” Riley said. “We are asking people to stay masked, socially distance and keep their circle small … We are fighting hard to protect and offer more in-person school.”

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The district reminds families to continue assessing their child each day for symptoms of COVID-19 and to keep them home if they show symptoms.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 will be an “A” cohort day.

The district will continue to monitor data and work with its COVID-19 task force as it makes a decision about school after Sept. 25. “We want face-to-face instruction, but we also want it in the safest possible terms,” Haworth said.

If people continue to mask, distance and stay home if they have symptoms, full face-to-face instruction “comes sooner rather than later,” the superintendent said in the video.

The video can be seen above or on the Vigo County School Corp. YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/jPGzOiLTBrI.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.