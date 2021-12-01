VCSC to narrow high school options by Dec. 13

By the Dec. 13 Vigo County School Board meeting, Superintendent Rob Haworth said it’s his goal to have reduced three high school facility options to one.
That option would then be presented to the public for community feedback with the intent being to conduct a hearing before the board Dec. 27 and a final board hearing Jan. 10.
“If there is to be a May referendum in regard to our high school projects, it would need to be set in motion on that Jan. 10 date,” Haworth said during a board work session Wednesday at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
The district has presented three options and conducted several meetings in November, both in person and online, to obtain community feedback.
All three of the options would maintain North, South and West Vigo at their current campuses. Two options call for new construction/renovation and the third calls for new schools at each campus.
Meadows Elementary
An elementary school consolidation committee recommends that Meadows Elementary be closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year and repurposed for other programs.
Christi Fenton, executive director of elementary education, presented the recommendation and rationale.
In recommending Meadows, the committee took into account enrollment; age and condition of the building; and the ability to move students to neighboring schools that have capacity for those students.
The school was built in 1957 and received in D rating in a facility assessment by Fanning/Howey.
Meadows students would be redistricted to Davis Park, DeVaney, Franklin and Lost Creek elementary schools.
Meadows’ most recent enrollment was 195 students, and 56 of them attend on permit. Of those, 56, nine are fifth graders and will move to middle school next year. The remaining 47 would go back to their home schools or they could seek a permit to attend a different school, Fenton said.
Meadows has two special education programs that would remain intact and move to another site; those students would remain with their cohort and teachers.
Ultimately, there would be about 107 students moving from Meadows to the other four schools, and most would go to Davis Park. All of the receiving schools have the capacity, Fenton said.
Earlier in the day, Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, emphasized two points:
Staff at Meadows, from teachers to support staff, “will not be losing their jobs but will be able to select placements at other schools,” he said. The district anticipates reducing staff through retirements and resignations only.
Also, “We don’t anticipate class sizes will increase and we didn’t see an increase in class sizes as a result of the last rounds of school consolidation,” he stated.
Fenton attended Meadows Elementary as a child.
“It’s sad to see something change, but I’m really excited about the possibilities that could happen to my school,” she said.
Amy Bosley, who previously taught at Deming and moved to Franklin this year with Deming Elementary’s closure, said the transition was hard. “But embracing it as your new home and your new journey can be a great thing as well,” she said. “It’s what is right for our corporation,” she said. She served on the consolidation committee.
Also at the meeting, Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent, presented potential plans for repurposing Meadows as a school district Learning Lab. The planning is in the early stages, she said.
For 2022-23, the building could house programs such as the NEAT Experience and Let’s Get Real/Biztown (Junior Achievement programs) and it could serve as the hub for the elementary virtual school program.
In addition, it could house adult education, a construction trades classroom, an agriculture class, full-day prekindergarten classes and a classroom for high school students to take an Early Childhood Education pathway course in conjunction with the Pre-K program.
In 2023-24, potential uses could include the district’s secondary virtual program. It also could serve homeschooled students by working with homeschool networks, such as providing teachers for certain subjects. Another goal would be to connect with local community groups and higher education to provide supplementary programs in the areas of STEM and the arts.
Meadows will continue to provide space for the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, which offers after-school and summer programs there. Earlier this year, the club moved its main operations to Meadows, where it has been able to offer more academic programming.
The school district has already closed and repurposed two elementary schools, West Vigo and Deming. West Vigo now serves as the district administration building, and Deming is now an Early Learning Center.
A strategic plan adopted in January 2020 called for two elementary schools to be closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year and a third to be closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
The elementary closings are part of VCSC efforts to reduce operating costs and bring the number of schools in line with enrollment, which has been declining over several years.
The strategic plan called for the district to consolidate 18 elementary schools into 15.
No action was taken on the school closing/repurposing, and the public will have at least two opportunities to comment at future board meetings, including Dec. 13 and Jan. 10.
