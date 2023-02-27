The Vigo County School Corp. has "kicked the can down the road" long enough when it comes to addressing infrastructure and other facility needs at the three high schools, district officials said Monday.
During a school board meeting, John Newport, chief operating officer of facility operations, outlined a plan to begin tackling some of those issues in the shorter term and to conduct a facility study to look at some of the bigger infrastructure needs within the current building footprint.
A $261-million facility referendum that failed last May called for the construction of new academic facilities and renovation of nonacademic spaces at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools and West Vigo Middle School.
Now, it's time to more forward in addressing some of those urgent building issues. "It's what our students need. It's really what our schools and facilities need," he said after Monday's school board meeting. "It helps to make the educational environment a positive one."
He added, "Our facilities are old and aging. They've still got some good bones to them. And so we can take those good bones and work on the infrastructure within them; it's still going to be costly" and it will take time to complete.
"But we'll work through it as we can," he said.
The district spent years talking about new facilities and awaited the outcome of a referendum, he said. As a result, certain costly projects were put off and the "can was kicked down the road" because it would have been wasteful to make such a large expenditure if that facility were to be torn down and a new one constructed.
According to Newport, areas to be addressed in the shorter term include heating/ventilation/air conditioning using $18 million in ESSER dollars and an additional $5 million for related plumbing/water line issues.
The district has requested, and received, seven requests for proposals related to this project and a bond steering committee will meet Tuesday to review those.
Those firms responding were asked to make recommendations on the HVAC priorities and needs of each building, how best to use available funding, and opinions on how to carry out the work.
It's anticipated a recommendation to award a consulting agreement will be presented to the school board March 20. The deadline for using federal ESSER funds is the end of 2024.
In addition, other shorter term projects outlined included:
•High school security cameras are being updated, with anticipated completion in June.
•There is a terrazzo flooring refinishing plan for all three high schools; it will start this spring.
•There is a Phase 1 plan for a high school bathroom "refresh." That will be completed by the start of school for 2023-24.
A phase 2 plan for a later time would address larger issues that include toilet and urinal replacement, sewer upgrades and more. Phase 2 may be driven by the new facility study.
Newport also recommended, and the board approved, conducting a new high school facility study "to review the infrastructure needs of each high school in their current footprint." The board approved the recommendation by a 6-0 vote.
At a future date, the district will develop and release a request for proposals to conduct such a facility study.
It will help the district prioritize the needs of each school indvidually and determine the costs.
One facility might need to focus on plumbing, while another might need to focus on electrical issues, Newport said.
The end goal would be a facilities study with a prioritized list of smaller projects, along with some large projects, "to maximize planning and use of operational dollars and bond-financed projects all while staying under the tax cap," Newport said.
He told the board, "I do not intend this to be an end-all plan for our high schools." It is to identify areas of need, obtain cost estimates and prioritize projects for each building from an infrastructure perspective "so we can get started on planning our work."
Newport and interim superintendent Tom Balitewicz agree, "We can't kick any more cans down the road," Newport told the board.
With a new facility study, the district will be able to start planning for some of those future projects and have them ready to proceed once the ESSER-funded HVAC work is completed.
Board member Rick Burger responded, "I'm tired of kicking the can down the road. I support it 100%. We owe it to our kids and our staff."
Asked if the district has given up on the idea of new high school facilities, Newport stated after the meeting, "That's not for me to say."
As the facilties operations director, "I need to just focus on the facilities that we have," he said. The direction and vision for future high school facility plans will come from district leadership.
In responding to current needs, "I'm bridging the gap to any future discussions there might be for high schools," Newport said.
