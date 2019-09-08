As required by a new law, the Vigo County School Board will conduct a public hearing today as it prepares for formal collective bargaining with the Vigo County Teachers Association.
The hearing will take place at 6 p.m., followed by the regular board meeting.
At the hearing, Michael Cox, VCSC director of human resources, and the VCTA, are expected to present statements. The audience will be able to ask questions and comment.
In the 2019 session, Senate Enrolled Act 390 amended the collective bargaining process to require the following:
• The parties [school district and union] conduct a public hearing and take public testimony before starting private, formal negotiations.
• The school employer [school board] conduct a public meeting at least 72 hours prior to its ratification meeting to discuss the terms of the tentative collective bargaining agreement.
• Notice of the meeting and the tentative collective bargaining agreement must be posted on the district’s website at least 72 hours before the public meeting.
• Public comment must be allowed at the school board ratification meeting.
The timeline for formal collective bargaining is from Sept. 15 through Nov. 15.
During the regular school board meeting, the board will act on teacher appreciation grant funds received from the Indiana Department of Education, and it will act on an operations fund transfer to balance the school lunch fund. The amount of the transfer is $67,989.
During presentations, Vigo County School Corp. DECA students from Terre Haute North, South and West Vigo high schools will talk about their experiences going to Tajimi, Japan as part of an exchange program.
Also, Sanae Glendening, a teacher at Lost Creek Elementary, will share some of her experiences from a trip to Japan funded through a Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program. She will incorporate those experiences in her classroom.
The school board will have a public work session at 5 p.m. The session, related to development of the strategic plan, will focus on communications, civility, diversity and inclusion.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.