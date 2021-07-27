VCSC to discuss school mask plan with health officials

The Centers for Disease Control now recommend indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The agency announced the new recommendations Tuesday, citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people.
Responding to the new CDC guidance, Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, stated:
“We will continue to discuss our plan with local health care leaders as we approach our Aug. 16 start date. We are closely reviewing all recommendations and data to inform our plan.”
Earlier this month, the Vigo County School Board unanimously approved a school re-opening plan that calls for access to in-person learning five days a week and no masking requirements except on school buses.
In that plan, the district does recommend that those who are unvaccinated wear masks. It also encourages all those who are eligible to get vaccinated as “it will help limit disruption to our school year and keep our community safe,” Superintendent Rob Haworth has stated.
As far as masking, the district states in the plan it “will follow state and federal mandates. Currently, that means masks for unvaccinated individuals is recommended.” Masks must be worn on school buses “due to a federal mandate.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends that all students over 2 years old, along with staff, wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
“AAP recommends universal masking because a significant portion of the student population is not yet eligible for vaccines, and masking is proven to reduce transmission of the virus and to protect those who are not vaccinated,” according to its website.
