The Vigo County School Corp. will seek school board permission to advertise a $165.9 million 2024 budget.
The board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the administrative office conference center, 501 Olive St. in West Terre Haute.
The overall budget includes the education fund, $103.5 million; operations, $42.9 million; debt service, $11.1 million; and referendum fund, $8.4 million.
The education fund is state funded, while the operations fund, debt service and referendum are supported by local property taxes.
The maximum estimated funds to be raised from local property taxes is $47.3 million, although the district typically advertises high, with adjustments made by the state later in the process.
When the state Department of Local Government Finance finalizes the budget later this year, levies will be reduced to reflect final assessed values, circuit breaker losses [property tax caps] and maximum levy allowances.
The current total tax levy is $42.7 million.
The board will conduct a public hearing on the budget Oct. 9, with budget adoption to take place Oct. 23.
Last year, the district advertised an overall budget of $168 million.
In other matters, the board will be asked to approve a major grant that addresses student health and wellness.
The district has been awarded a $98,600 per year grant for the next five years to implement programming aimed at improving the health and well-being of school-age children and adolescents “in underserved and disproportionately affected communities.
VCSC was selected by the Indiana Department of Health to receive the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant, called “School-Based Interventions to Promote Equity and Improve Health, Academic Achievement and Well-Being of Students.”
IDOH was awarded $390,000 per year for five years to improve the wellness environment in schools across the state, with a priority focus on VCSC that will address such issues as food insecurity, prevention and training surrounding chronic disease in student populations, enhance district and school-level wellness policies and prioritize physical and mental health in students and faculty.
VCSC will implement additional district-wide wellness programming that addresses specific needs of Vigo County and specific needs at individual schools.
The programming includes a faculty/educator fitness challenge; nutrition/health eating after-school clubs; lunchroom taste tests; K-3 book baskets to build resiliency and social competency; and professional development mental health workshops.
In addition, the district is seeking board approval for a separate $10,000 Indiana Healthy Schools grant.
The one-year grant, through the state Department of Health, will support an after-school physical activity club at Franklin Elementary for third- and fifth-grade students.
The grant also will support a five-part running/racing series that will be district-wide in collaboration with community partners; the run series will join existing run clubs at the elementary level and highlight their achievements. The series will begin this fall and end next summer.
The meeting will also include a presentation by the First Robotics Team.
Under personnel, the board will consider a recommendation to name Katie Shane to a full-time communications role, replacing Bill Riley. She has been serving as interim director of communications on a contractual basis.
