VCSC takes up budget, sex ed at tonight's meeting

Tonight, the Vigo County School Board will conduct a hearing on the proposed 2022 budget and it will get an update on the Creating Positive Relationships (CPR) program.
The board meets at 6 p.m. in the administration office conference center, 501 Olive St., West Terre Haute.
The meeting will begin with a hearing on the district’s proposed $167.2 million overall budget for 2022 budget.
Broken down, it is $103.3 million for the education fund; $40.9 million for the operations fund; $10.3 million for debt service; $3.5 million in the Rainy Day Fund; and $9.1 million in the referendum fund.
The proposed levy, funded by property taxes, is advertised at $44.9 million but is expected to be lower once reviewed and finalized by the state Department of Local Government Finance. Last year, the proposed levy was $48.7 million and the final approved levy was $39.7 million.
The proposed tax rate is $1.20 per $100 assessed value; the 2021 advertised rate was $1.34, and the state approved a rate of 95 cents per $100 assessed value. That includes the referendum, which ends after eight years.
Budget adoption will take place Oct. 18.
“We anticipate the budget to be very much in line with where we’ve been over the past several years,” Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, has stated. Much of that budget goes to fund people — the district’s teachers and staff.
VCSC is the second largest employer in Vigo County, he said.
The board will also be asked to approve a 7% increase in health insurance premiums. Health insurance costs and use “have risen to the point where it’s necessary so we don’t dip into cash reserves,” Riley said. The district has had 3% to 4% increases per year since around 2018-19, he said.
“We are hearing school corporations around the state are looking at 11% to 13% increases this year,” he said.
The board will also hear an update on the Creating Positive Relationships program. No board action is involved.
In November, the board approved a VCSC sex education plan, which called for the CPR curriculum — pending subcommittee approval — to be delivered by VCSC teachers. CPR will be provided as an optional week of enrichment activities, and families must opt in to the CPR curriculum.
A subcommittee was created and given the task of reviewing the CPR curriculum, considering state standards, medical reviewer comments, professional judgment and teacher/counselor/parent experiences in that review.
It met from March through August to consider curriculum updates made by Karyn Mitchel, CPR program director and her team.
The CPR subcommittee reviewed the updates by grade levels. It discussed 17 specific content issues in grade 6 that were identified by one of the medical reviewers. For grade 7, the committee examined over 21 content issues. In grade 8 it examined 19 issues, and in grade 9 the subcommittee reviewed and discussed over 26 issues.
Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent, shared the subcommittee feedback with Karyn Mitchel, who met with her team and made necessary changes. The VCSC subcommittee reviewed the curriculum for a final time in August.
CPR is not currently being taught, but after Monday’s board update, the committee will work on schedules for individual schools. “It will likely start this semester and extend into next semester,” Riley said.
The district is working with retired teachers to assist in delivering the CPR curriculum; those retired teachers are being trained this month and next month.
An opt-in permission form is also being finalized.
Masking, and the district’s COVID-19 policy, will not be on agenda.
The district’s COVID-19 advisory group has recommended no changes to the current COVID-19 plan, and COVID-19 will not be a topic on the agenda.
The district’s universal masking policy will remain in place, and masks will be required at the board meeting.
Under personnel, the board will consider a recommendation to terminate former Terre Haute South Vigo volleyball coach Libbi Fougerouse “for just cause,” effective retroactively to Sept. 21.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
