The search for a new Vigo County School Corp. superintendent took some important steps forward Wednesday, with the school board developing interview timelines and outlining opportunities for public input.
The public input component will include a survey and focus groups.
Steve Horton of the Indiana School Boards Association, which is assisting with the search, met with the board to work out timelines and other aspects of the search process.
Horton said the search has already generated a few applications from interested candidates; the application process opened Feb. 13. Most of the activity “happens in that last week” of the search, he told the board.
“I do think there are some very strong, potential candidates who are very much interested” and say they will apply, Horton said.
A public survey has launched and it will remain open through March 13, officials said.
It can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/M37QJZX.
“The survey is an important component of making sure we understand what the community wants us to do as their representatives on the school board,” said Amy Lore, board president, after the meeting.
The short survey includes multiple choice as well as some free form questions.
It asks what people think are the three greatest strengths of the district, the three biggest areas for improvement and three things they would like the new superintendent to do when he/she takes over leadership of the school corporation.
“It should be pretty easy to do,” Lore said. “I hope as many people as possible will take advantage of that. We need to hear from the community.”
Focus groups are another important component of community input, she said.
“It gives us the opportunity to spend some intentional time with our business leaders, health care, higher ed, nonprofit and faith-based groups,” Lore said. “They are significant stakeholders in our schools and they work with us in a variety of ways. Our students become their employees” or enroll in local colleges.
“It’s important for us to make sure we hear specifically from them,” she said. Three questions will be asked of each group, and hopefully it will generate good discussion.
The board has had some scheduling difficulties in February arranging a time where everyone could meet to discuss the search and timelines.
“This was our first opportunity to really sit down in person and have this conversation. We’ve been conducting a lot of it over email,” she said. “It has been a challenge to get to this point, and I personally feel quite relieved that we’ve been able to hash out the details and get our schedule on track.”
The application is open and “we have a few people who’ve applied and we expect a decent pool of candidates,” she said.
The board is looking for someone who has experience with facilities management; is a great communicator; and has a love and desire to serve Terre Haute and Vigo County, she said.
Future key dates are as follows:
• March 16 — community focus groups as follows: government/safety; health and business; art and education; faith-based and nonprofits; and parent/childcare and development. A location will be determined.
• March 20 — The board will conduct an executive session to vet candidates; they will first have access to applications on March 15, when the application process closes.
• April 3 and 4 — The board will conduct executive sessions for first-round interviews.
• April 17 and 18 — The board will meet in executive session for second-round interviews with finalists; at this point the search would likely be narrowed to two or three candidates.
The goal is to have a new superintendent in place July 1.
After the meeting, Horton noted that superintendent searches in Indiana and around the country are generating fewer candidates than would have been the case prior to the pandemic.
“I’d be really happy with 15 candidates,” he said. “I know that doesn’t sound like many, but that’s kind of what we’re up against.”
Prior to the pandemic, a district such as Vigo would have generated considerably more candidates, he said.
But with the response so far, “We’ve seen some good quality,” Horton said. “That’s been the upside.”
