The search for a Vigo County School Corp. superintendent is down to two finalists, said board president Amy Lore.
A board team consisting of Ken Warner, Stacy Killion, and Lore will be doing one site visit Friday and another Tuesday.
"While we do that (and) the four other members will be doing reference checks," she said.
Sometime after the visits and reference checks are complete, the board will conduct an executive session "for all this new information to be brought to the table and discussed," she said.
The board hopes to be able to announce a new superintendent in mid-May, she said.
She has previously said the school board won’t make any names public until it has its final choice to present to the community.
“It’s to respect their privacy and protect them from any potential problems with their current employers. Until we have their permission to discuss it, we won’t discuss it," she previously stated.
The goal is to have a new superintendent in place July 1.
Under Indiana law, the school board will be required to conduct a public meeting on a proposed superintendent contract.
At that public meeting, the school board will be required to allow comments from the public on the terms of the contract.
