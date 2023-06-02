Eighth-graders Chloe Hall and Charlotte Taylor can’t wait to participate in an upcoming musical called “Groovy,” part of the Vigo County School Corp.’s Performing Arts Workshop.
The musical is about some hippies in the 1960s planning on a musical festival, which is opposed by an irate citizen who recruits the help of Sheriff Withers to stop it.
Hall plays the sheriff. This is the second year both she and Taylor are participating in the workshop, which is taking place at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
Taylor will play an oboe as part of the orchestra.
“I like playing music with other people,” she said. “The music is very difficult, and I like trying to push myself further.”
During the workshop, “I get to know people really well. I didn’t think I’d make so many friends, but I have,” Taylor said.
Forty students are participating in the workshop, which runs weekdays from May 30 to June 23. Some will perform, some are part of the technical crew and others are part of the pit orchestra.
It’s a short time to put together a performance, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. June 23 in the Woodrow Wilson Middle School Auditorium. It is free and open to the public.
Kyle McArdell is the workshop director. Students are at the school from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
“We’re still in the process of kind of learning the basics of the musical we’re putting on this year,” he said. He directs the music side.
It’s a great opportunity for the students to be part of a musical, share their creative talents and work with students they might not normally interact with, McArdell said.
The program is for VCSC students in grades 7-12.
More summer programs
The Performing Arts Workshop is just one of three summer programs underway this month at Woodrow Wilson.
Math Magic Writing Wonders is a 14-day program for students in grades 2 to 5.
“We have so many neat activities for them, both in math and in writing,” said Katelynn Liebermann, principal of the summer program at Wilson. “The curriculum is very hands-on, interactive and engaging.”
It includes both hands-on activities and use of Chromebooks, with access to digital platforms that can also be used at home.
Students develop a weekly writing piece based on a certain theme and use different writing genres. Math focuses on standards-based problem solving. Coding activities are also part of daily instruction, Liebermann said.
There is also a program for middle school students called Gateway to Summer, in which students interact with middle school teachers and counselors and take field trips.
More than 500 students are participating in the three programs, which serve students in grades 2-12.
On Friday morning, second-graders Athena Robinson and Adalynne Schoffstall worked on a Writing Wonders project that involved persuading Willy Wonka to buy their candy product for his factory.
The focus this week was writing opinion pieces related to candy, said teacher Rebecca Boehler.
Students had to come up with a catchy name, purpose of their product, an advertising poster and a creative writing piece.
Robinson and Schoffstall went above and beyond and wrote a readers theater for their project.
On another floor at Wilson, fifth graders in the Math Magic Writing Wonders program worked with math teacher Bob Fischer on how to find the area of a triangle, a high priority academic standard.
