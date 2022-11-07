Students from all three Vigo County high schools visited Ivy Tech Community College recently to discover post-secondary career opportunities.
Nearly 250 Vigo County School Corp. high school freshmen and sophomores visited Ivy Tech’s main campus and south Terre Haute site to hear about their programs.
“The partnership our corporation has with Ivy Tech is opening up new opportunities for every type of learner to plan for the future,” said Michelle Tracy, VCSC guidance director. “We want every chance to show our students what is available to them."
Students also learned how to take advantage of dual-credit courses offered at their high school that count towards college credit.
These courses are free for high school students and in some cases, can allow students to earn an Ivy Tech certificate or credential before graduating high school.
Students interested in pursuing their certificate or associate degree at Ivy Tech are invited to schedule a visit to learn more about the programs Ivy Tech offers.
To schedule a campus tour, visit ivytech.edu/visitus. Scholarships and financial aid are available.
A list of program offerings is available here: https://bit.ly/3ednyS4
