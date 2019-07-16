VCSC students to visits sister city in Japan

A contingent of 10 Vigo County School Corp students and three adult chaperones are preparing for a cultural exchange trip to Tajimi, Japan, which has a long-standing sister city relationship with Terre Haute.
This marks the first time that VCSC students have gone to Tajimi since 2014, and it also is the 30th anniversary of the first trip made by VCSC students to Tajimi, which was in 1989.
On Monday, the group met for the final time before they travel to Japan on July 25. The visitors will stay with host families and participate in many activities that include making pottery, cooking lunch with Tajimi high school students, visiting a temple and taking part in a tea ceremony. They will visit schools and meet with government officials.
One of the students attending, Allie Ray, is the great-granddaughter of former Mayor Ralph Tucker, under whose tenure the sister city relationship began in 1962. Ray’s mother, Joan, a counselor at North Vigo, is one of the chaperones.
The Rays will present the Tajimi mayor with a copy of a proclamation establishing the sister city relationship that dates back to 1962; the proclamation was one that Tajimi officials presented to Terre Haute back in 1962.
Allie Ray said she’s looking forward to following in her great-grandfather’s footsteps.
“I’m really excited to go and experience their culture, especially since my great-grandfather was one of the founders of it [sister city relationship],” she said. She will give a speech at the opening ceremony.
Students from South Vigo, North Vigo and West Vigo are attending, said Gen Craft, South Vigo teacher who is leading the VCSC group. All 10 students participate in DECA, an international career and technical student organization made up of marketing and business students.
It’s important to continue the exchange program, said Craft, who teaches marketing and is a DECA adviser. “From our perspective, school extends beyond the classroom. We feel pretty strongly about that, especially in our program, DECA. We do a great deal of community service, networking with business, competitions and leadership activities,” Craft said.
It also is an opportunity for the three schools to collaborate. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience that “is just priceless for the students,” Craft said.
South Vigo students Jaylen Bradbury and Maddie Kinkade will have the opportunity to see a Japanese friend who lived in Terre Haute for several years. Both also are looking forward to learning about Japanese culture and they hope to visit Tokyo.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
