Vigo County School Corp. students demonstrated their skills in robotics, welding and machining during Friday’s Business and Bagels program, conducted by the Vigo County Education Foundation.
The program took place at North Vigo, although students who are part of South Vigo’s Super mileage and autonomous vehicle teams also participated.
South student Christian Verst demonstrated a miniature autonomous car racing around a small track. South’s team recently won first place overall in a high-tech challenge organized by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Verst said his career goal is to make autonomous prosthetics that function off brain impulses instead of muscle impulses.
The district offers 34 career pathways as part of its career/technical education programs in diverse areas such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health sciences and automotive services.
This year, the state has launched some changes in CTE programming. The initiative, called Next Level Programs of Study (NLPS), aims to improve the consistency and quality of CTE instruction across Indiana, according to a state website.
The NLPS pathways offered in Vigo County are a “deliberate sequence of courses that align with post-secondary and industry where students can earn dual college credit, industry credentials, technical certificates and associate degrees.”
CTE programs are in demand. Doug Dillion, CTE curriculum coordinator, noted that 70 students are on a wait list to take welding at South Vigo. Space is a problem for welding and other CTE programs, including agriculture, he said.
“People don’t understand that facilities have been our Achilles heel in CTE programs,” Dillion said in an interview.
Next year, students will go to Ivy Tech for certain second-year agriculture classes, with classes taught by VCSC teachers. Again, it’s a matter of space, Dillion said.
Jeff Hammers, department head for North Vigo’s CTE programs, also talked about space challenges. He noted that the agriculture program there doesn’t have dedicated space, so the teacher uses a cart and takes her classes to various classrooms normally used for welding and electronics.
“We are out of room,” Hammers said. “It’s so important people understand that … We’re packed to the limit and we’re sharing space.”
Jane Nichols, education foundation executive director, said that in focusing on CTE programs, “We wanted to shine a light on the multitude of career pathways available to Vigo County students. We wanted to recognize that we have outstanding, creative teachers, bright students and engaging, rewarding pathways” that will lead students to success, whether college, career or military.
During the program, the education foundation and Ivy Tech Community College announced a new, joint initiative, calling it a K-14 fund, that will be dedicated to assisting VCSC students with their career pathway goals.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.