The number of Vigo County School Corp. students who have COVID-19, and who are quarantined, has doubled in a week, according to the VCSC weekly dashboard.
The number of active positives has gone from 176 last week to 360 this week, while the number of active quarantines has gone from 458 last week to 1,012 this week.
Among teaching staff, active positives have gone from 23 last week to 36 this week, while quarantines have gone from 20 to 25.
For other staff, active positives have increased from 30 to 56, while quarantines have gone from 16 to 49.
Students have been encouraged to take Chromebooks home each evening and on weekends.
"The Vigo County School Corp. continues to experience the community-wide impact of COVID-19," said Katelynn Liebermann, VCSC interim spokesperson. The district's goal is to ensure students remain in school, in person, each day. Staff availability along with the most current data for each school is reviewed each day, in preparation for the next day.
"The VCSC appreciates the continued support and understanding from families throughout this challenging time in our community," she stated. The district will continue to monitor the impact in schools through consultation with the VCSC COVID-19 Task Force, the Vigo County Health Department, and community healthcare leaders.
Not all positive student or staff cases come into contact with schools during the person’s infectious period. The district receives cases and quarantine information from the local health department.
The district says that most reported cases of COVID-19 in the school community are the result of household contact.
Vigo County continues to be on a red advisory level, according to state rankings. Red is the peak advisory level for COVID-19 transmission. Other Wabash Valley counties on a red advisory level are Vermillion, Parke, Clay, Sullivan and Greene.
All but 11 of Indiana's counties are now in the red advisory level.
The state dashboard indicates that Vigo County had 1,753 COVID cases in the last seven days; a week ago, that number was 1,226.
