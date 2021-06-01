Vigo County School Corp. has begun its summer meal program through its participation in the Summer Food Service Program.
Children 18 and under are eligible for free breakfast and lunch at their nearest location site. Those who are over 18 and are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the disabled are eligible for free meals as well.
Four location sites in Vigo County are hosting the program beginning this week. Meadows Elementary School is hosting free meals weekdays until Aug. 11. Woodrow Wilson and Honey Creek middle schools are hosting weekdays until June 18. Terre Haute South Vigo High School is hosting weekdays until June 30.
At all locations, breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Meals will be served in each school’s cafeteria.
