VCSC starts remote learning April 6

The Vigo County School Corp. will begin remote learning April 6, Superintendent Rob Haworth announced Monday.
Also, grab-and-go meals will continue at current sites through April 6, with a new plan for meal distribution to be unveiled next week.
Schools are closed through May 1, but the district will go ahead with remote learning from April 6 through May 1. The district has prepared for school to resume at that time, but preparations are in progress to extend remote learning until May 27, the last planned day of school, if necessary.
“I deliver these comments with the best information I have today, and with very little precedent in this matter,” Haworth said during a news conference, referencing constantly changing circumstances given the COVID-19 pandemic. By order of the governor, schools are closed through at least May 1.
“We believe that education needs to continue. I do not guarantee that all the standards we would typically cover will be covered in the process we’re now engaged in, but our commitment is to provide engaging opportunities,” he said. Students will be “more in charge of their learning” and they’ll “have to be engaged, maybe like never before.”
Packets were sent home for grades K-8, and high school teachers communicated instructions to their classes for continuing courses remotely during a prolonged closure.
Closer to April 6, vigoschools.org will have information about remote learning in the event those packets were misplaced. Teachers will also be in touch with individual students closer to April 6.
The packets will last students until May 1.
“There is an expectation that the work assigned is completed. It will be graded,” Haworth said. “The school year will continue, we are going to give grades and we’ll graduate seniors.”
He praised the efforts of the curriculum and instruction department for putting together lesson plans and materials in a short period of time. “They have done a marvelous job,” working with teachers and the teachers association, he said.
“We’re confident our learning packets will provide meaningful experiences for our children,” he said.
Remote learning will take place on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday every week from April 6 until May 1. Students and families can email teachers at any time during remote learning, but teachers will be on call and accessible via email from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesday and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings.
Student completion of assignments isn’t limited to those days, but those hours are set aside for teachers to be accessible to families.
The district recognizes not all students have access to internet and digital devices. The curriculum/instruction department “has done a great job in creating content and lesson plans that we believe will meet that challenge for students who do not have online learning capability,” Haworth said.
Assignments at the secondary level may look more like online learning, while at the elementary, more like student-engaged activities, Haworth said.
Teachers had just two hours March 13 to prepare for the extended closure of school and remote learning.
“That’s why we’re asking for a little grace as we try to move through this time period .. this is new for our district, as it is new to our students, as it is new to our parents,” Haworth said. “We’re going to make some mistakes, we’ll learn from those mistakes, make some adjustments and continue to provide ongoing education.”
He noted that many educators already have been reaching out to their students in various ways since school closed March 13.
As to high school seniors, Haworth assured them, “In the event school is canceled for the year, know we are committed to working with the state to make sure every student who is on track to graduate can still fulfill that dream. We will also hold graduation exercises for the class of 2020. When we have updates, we will communicate them.”
He added, “Our students have worked way too long not to put the cap and gown on.”
Teachers and staff will get an email or call from supervisors regarding next steps.
Haworth also provided an update on the grab-and-go lunch and breakfast program.
The district will continue to provide the meals at all current locations, and it will keep its map updated at tinyurl.com/teamvigofood. Beginning April 6, the district will begin a new delivery method, to be announced next week. This decision has been made in conjunction with the Vigo County Health Department.
