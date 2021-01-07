Ann Collier-Taylor has a child and grandchild attending West Vigo Elementary, and she was disappointed with what she heard at Thursday’s VCSC community meeting, which dealt in part with a recommendation to close the school as well as Deming Elementary by the end of the 2020-21 academic year.

“I don’t think this was actually a meeting to say this could possibly happen,” she said. “They’ve already decided.”

VCSC starts community school closure meetings Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaSchool finances and enrollment: Parent Ann Collier-Taylor takes notes during the community meeting to discuss the …

She was one of 50 people who attended in-person the first of three community meetings, which took place at the West Vigo Elementary Conference Center. Another 60 attended virtually.

During the meeting, officials explained why the district must close and repurpose two elementary schools this year and a third next year. Potentially, a fourth may close. The district is losing enrollment, which in turn means loss of revenue.

The district must right-size the number of schools, among other spending reduction measures, as it works to bring spending in line with revenues and maintain a 10% cash balance. Rightsizing also will help the district in addressing other needs, including improving teacher pay.

A committee recommended West Vigo and Deming based on age of building, low current and predicted enrollment and ease of consolidation into existing schools. West Vigo and Deming are the second and third smallest schools, respectively. In 2019-20, West Vigo had 234 students, while Deming had 238.

Proposed new uses for the facilities include making West Vigo Elementary the new administration building, with space for Covered Bridge Special Education District and other academic programming. Deming could become a new, large early learning center with other academic uses.

District officials also spent time talking about finances and enrollment, and then it conducted small breakout sessions for attendees.

Collier-Taylor spoke her mind. “We have kids around here who get the privilege to walk to school. My kids live six blocks away from here. They get one-on-one time with their teachers, they get a better education. The whole school staff knows them. And you want to take this away and put them in a bigger school, where they will get lost in the crowd?” she said.

She added, “They’re taking away something our community needs.”

In the same small group session, Leah Myers said she didn’t like the idea of West Vigo Elementary potentially being used as the future home of the central office administration building. “It’s a residential area. This should be for the kids,” she said. The future use, if the school closes, should involve children, not administration.

Myers also believes the timetable in making the changes — with school closings at the end of 2020-21 and students attending their new schools next fall — is too quick for a good transition. “They’re not going to have time to do it right,” she said. “And we need to do it right. This is too big to fail.”

Ryan Thomas, a pastor in West Terre Haute whose children do not attend VCSC schools, believed location of the administration building at West Vigo Elementary could have a positive impact on the community. His children attend a non-VCSC online school. “I’m interested in what the schools are doing,” he said, and someday, his children may attend VCSC schools.

Thomas said he’s impressed with what Superintendent Rob Haworth is trying to accomplish in the school system.

District officials say class sizes will not increase with the changes, and some of the teachers from the schools that are closing will follow students to their new schools. West Vigo students will attend Sugar Creek Consolidated or Fayette, while Deming students will attend Franklin or Ouabache.

Despite the school closings, every teacher and staff member who wants a job will have a job within the school district, officials say.

Haworth hopes to have the school board vote on the closures by the end of January or in February, and schools would immediately start transition efforts to help ease the move for children and families.

The school district first announced the proposed reduction of elementary schools in October 2019, part of a spending reduction plan in response to declining enrollment, financial challenges and a declining cash balance.

The district also pledged to make spending reductions when it sought an operational referendum in November 2019, which voters approved.

Two additional community meetings are scheduled: Jan. 13 at the West Vigo Conference Center and Jan. 19 at Deming Elementary.

For those wanting to attend the community meetings, RSVPs are required, and each meeting will be limited to 50 in-person attendees and 100 virtual attendees. Those interested should RSVP by visiting tinyurl.com/VCSCcommunitymeetingRSVP.

Haworth also briefly addressed high school facility needs and discussed the eight options previously presented; he hopes to reduce those eight options to three by summer and one option this fall. He also stated that for every $100 million in project costs, the tax impact is $0.1681 on the tax rate.

He hopes to have meetings on high school facilities in March, April and May. “I’m looking forward to this conversation on facilities because it’s time. It’s time to get that done,” he said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.