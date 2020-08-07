VCSC staggers in-person attendance

When the Vigo County School Corp. resumes classes Aug. 18, all students who have chosen the in-person option will attend school every other day using a staggered re-entry model based on their last name.

The change, which extends through Sept. 4, means fewer students in the buildings each day and a safer start to the school year, district officials announced Friday afternoon.

”We need to reduce the number of children in our buildings at one time to allow for smaller classes and more distance,” said VCSC superintendent Rob Haworth. The number of COVID cases in the community is “climbing rapidly.”

On March 13, the last day students attended school in-person, the county had no confirmed positive cases, he said.

As of Friday, the Vigo County Health Department reported 618 total cases in the county since reporting started in March, up from 588 the day prior. Last Saturday, there were 465 cases.

The district has been directly impacted.

On Friday, the district reported that the entire South Vigo volleyball team and coaching staff were quarantined due to exposure to a positive case on school grounds. On Thursday, it announced a South Vigo staff member tested positive, and Wednesday, it reported a Honey Creek Middle School staff member tested positive.

With the new, staggered re-entry plan, the district is using what it calls an “A/B” cohort model. No more than half of students will be in school at any one time, and students will attend on alternating days; the other days will be remote learning from home. The change affects elementary, middle and high school.

Officials say the numbers attending in-school will be reduced even further by students using a hybrid model [remote learning from home] or Vigo Virtual Success Academy option.

With the new plan, students whose last names start with A-K will be the A cohort, and those whose last names start with L-Z will be in the B cohort.

Those who chose a hybrid or virtual model will continue with those fully at-home models.

About 11,080 students are expected to return to in-person schooling; about 2,850 have chosen hybrid or VVSA options.

An announcement on how school will continue after Labor Day will be made later this month. The district will continue working with the health department, principals and Vigo County Teachers Association on how to have more students in buildings or reduce the number of students in buildings — including a fully remote learning possibility.

The district also encourages families to consider taking their child to school by car or walking to ease stress on the transportation system and to encourage distancing on the bus.

The district conducted a news conference to discuss the changes. Those participating included Haworth, superintendent; Jodie Buckallew, VCTA president; Hank Irwin, school board president and Sarah Gore, president of the Vigo County Administrators Association.

”As superintendent, COVID consumes my every waking hour, which are many these days,” Haworth said.

The central office team has been in continuous contact with the health department, teachers association, administrator association and other employee groups regarding the start of school. The district has also listened to the concerns of parents and community overall.

Students have not been in school since March 13, and “our children need to be in school and not just for academic reasons,” he said.

Although the best available evidence suggests children are far less likely to suffer symptoms from COVID, “A risk still exists,” Haworth said. But there also are risks when schools are closed.

Being out of school disproportionately harms low income children, who are far less likely to have digital access and far more likely to need school-supported resources, he said. Those resources including meals, counseling services and other programs that meet basic needs.

As far as whether there is a certain COVID threshold whereby a school or entire district goes entirely remote, Haworth said the district has studied that at length. He also pointed out that the return of college students will impact those overall county numbers.

Decisions will be made week-by-week and case-by-case, in consultation with the health department, administrators and VCTA, he said.

Asked if he anticipated districtwide remote learning at any point in time, based on increased COVID numbers, he said, “We are preparing for that situation if or when it comes.”

Buckallew said the changes are being made for the health and safety of students and staff. While teachers have anxieties about returning to school, “Every teacher in this corporation wants to see their students,” but they want to do it in a way that is safe for everyone.

Gore, principal at Otter Creek Middle School, said, “We believe the best place for our kids to be is in school.” The revised plan should ease some of the concerns expressed by families, she said.

