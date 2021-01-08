VCSC spending still at deficit levels

The Vigo County School Corp. is making progress in its efforts to improve district finances, but deficit spending continued in 2020, district officials said during a presentation this week.
On paper, the Vigo County School Corp. shows an $18.3 million 2020 year-end cash balance. But officials quickly point out the figure is inflated, due to $7.8 million in one-time savings, moving $3 million in payroll to 2021 and accounting for revenue from the operating referendum passed in 2019.
"Without those those one-time savings, our cash balance would have been about $10 million, continuing the trend of a declining cash balance," said Donna Wilson, chief financial officer, during a community meeting Thursday at the West Vigo Elementary Conference Center.
The 2019 year-end cash balance was $16.2 million.
"We know we still have much work to do," Wilson said. "In order to attain, and maintain, a level of financial stability into the future, we need to increase enrollment and continue with our aggressive cost reduction efforts."
Last year marked the first year of the district's strategic plan, which included spending reductions and ways to potentially generate revenue.
This is the first step in a long journey," said Superintendent Rob Haworth.
The school district achieved $9 million in added revenue and savings in 2020, officials showed, but $7.8 million was one-time.
Those one-time infusions were $2 million in CARES Act dollars; $1.8 million in deferred bus purchase savings; $3 million in revenue from the administration building sale; $500,000 in utility savings due to the COVID shutdown; and $500,000 in e-rate funded projects. [The e-rate program provides discounts on telecommunication services for eligible schools,]
Only $1.2 million in staff reductions represent continuing savings.
"There are some things that artificially inflated the cash balance this year," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, on Friday. "We still need to find savings and ways to generate revenue."
The district must continue with spending cuts outlined in the strategic plan, which includes closing/repurposing of three elementary schools, Riley said. Officials also have discussed the possibility of closing a fourth elementary school.
But the district also must respond to declining enrollment and revenue loss. "We must find ways to retain the 869 students who live in our county but choose another school," Riley said. "Our population is shrinking, so we must keep the students we have."
Those 869 students represent just over $5.5 million in state funding each year. "If every student in Vigo County chose our schools — virtual or in-person — we would be close to replacing the yearly referendum revenue that we need to replace when the referendum runs out," Riley said.
The operating referendum generates about $7 million per year and extends for eight years; during that period, the district is trying to right-size staff and facilities to revenues, plus maintain a 10% cash balance.
In the future, the district will also look to bring revenue-producing programs such as early childhood centers and an international exchange, Riley said. Both are suggested in the strategic plan.
He also noted that of the approximate $7 million annually in referendum funds, $3 million each year supports teacher base pay increases that took effect last year; it brought up starting salaries for new teachers from $35,000 to $38,000.
Teachers last year received base raises ranging from 3 to 5%, and each year, $3 million of the referendum funds supports those increases.
The rest of the referendum goes for salaries/benefits for counselors; nurses; behavior interventionists and school protection officers. About $1 million each year is used for bus transportation, which operates at a deficit and is adversely affected by property tax caps.
"We need to ween ourselves off the referendum" by the time it ends, Riley said. There are two major ways to do that: by cutting spending, primarily through right-sizing staff and buildings. The other major way is "by retaining the students we already have in Vigo County," which in turn generates state funding.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
