The Vigo County School Board’s sex education committee will meet at 3 p.m. today in the administration building board room at 686 Wabash Ave.
The public is allowed to attend, but there will be no public comment, said Hank Irwin, school board president and a member of the committee.
When asked for clarification regarding the committee’s objectives, Irwin said the committee was created to address public concern over the sex education curriculum.
“The overall objective of the committee is to have the entire curriculum reviewed for accuracy and age appropriateness. Our review is not solely focused on CPR,” he stated. “There is currently an outside review pending.”
Today’s meeting will be the first time the committee has met since the three public work sessions earlier this month.
The committee is a board-level committee, and its meetings must be publicly posted.
The goal of the meeting “is for the committee to organize our thoughts after the work sessions, create a timetable going forward and to seek clarity,” Irwin said. “Contradictory statements were made regarding the material VCSC provides and the committee would like clarity.”
Irwin also said, “Any changes, compromises or options in the sex education curriculum will come from this committee after the results of the outside review are complete and any changes or options in the curriculum are vetted,” if changes or options are deemed necessary.
Any recommendations would then have to go before the full board for a vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.