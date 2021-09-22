Some Vigo County School Corp. students have faced disciplinary action for participating in a social media trend that involves committing acts of vandalism, usually in school bathrooms.
The Tik-Tok social media challenge went viral and has impacted schools nationwide; those who participate post their results on the social media app.
According to a Terre Haute Police Department Facebook post Monday, “Several of our local schools have had bathrooms damaged and multiple arrests have been made. We understand these acts are done by those seeking attention, however, these actions are criminal and will be prosecuted.”
The THPD post encourage parents and family members “to speak to their children about the consequences of these actions and discourage them from participating in these acts. “
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, says there have been a few incidents in VCSC middle and high schools over about the past two weeks. “The incidents we’ve seen have mostly involved bathrooms — things like stealing soap dispensers or damaging bathroom equipment. The good news is that the incidents seem to be petering off,” he said.
A “handful” of incidents have occurred, Riley said. “It’s a nationwide trend. We’re not alone in dealing with this as a school corporation.”
CNN reported on Saturday that “TikTok has been quick to shut down the trend, with the company removing many of the videos from its platform.”
VCSC officials have tried to talk to students and “instill a bit of pride in the facilities and reinforce that these are their schools,” Riley said.
He said he couldn’t specifically address school discipline, but “we have had some students experience some discipline as a result.”
Part of that involves assessing the level of damage and the cost to repair those damages.
The district has asked the middle schools and high school to increase bathroom monitoring.
While the social media challenge involves posting video, those participating don’t film themselves, but they may show what they’ve taken, Riley said.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said when arrests occur, those cases would be handled through the juvenile court system because it involves minors. Depending on how juvenile authorities choose to handle an incident, there are different options and “it can be handled informally.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
