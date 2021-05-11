Travis Chesshir, the Vigo County School Corp.'s coordinator of safety and security, resigned from that position Monday.

The resignation was effective immediately. He had served in that position since Feb. 19, 2019.

Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said he could not comment further on a personnel matter.

The district will be working over the next few days to fill that position, Riley said.

John Plasse, Vigo County sheriff, said Chesshir's special deputy status was revoked on Monday; the special deputy status gave Chesshir arrest powers.

A letter from Plasse stated, "Effective immediately, Travis Chesshir's special deputy status has been revoked. He is not authorized to work for or represent the Vigo County Sheriff's Office in any manner. Any issued VCSO property shall be confiscated and returned to this office."

The letter is standard when special deputy status is revoked, the sheriff said.

Plasse said the decision was made after a meeting involving Terre Haute police chief Shawn Keen and Rob Haworth, VCSC superintendent.

"The things that were discussed at that meeting just made it pretty clear to me that I didn't want that person having special deputy status, if those allegations were true," Plasse said.

He deferred comment on any details to city police, which investigated an incident that occurred at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in city limits.

The Tribune-Star submitted a records request to Terre Haute city legal, which responded that no police report had been filed and there was no criminal investigation.

Police chief Keen referred the Tribune-Star to city legal.

Sources indicate the incident involved Chesshir's conduct at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Terre Haute,

The district in 2019 hired Chesshir as coordinator of school safety, which was a new position. His most recent salary was $78,306.

He had been employed with the Terre Haute Police Department for nine years, primarily as a juvenile detective. Also while at the Terre Haute Police Department, he had been a lead hostage negotiator; worked abuse/neglect cases involving juveniles; and had been a liaison officer with several schools.

The Tribune-Star is attempting to contact Chesshir, so far without success.

This story may be updated.

