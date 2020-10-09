VCSC school closing report coming later this year

A Vigo County School Corp. task force has been meeting and is expected to present its findings later this year on which elementary schools should be closed, Superintendent Rob Haworth said during a Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Public Education forum.

Also, COVID-19 has delayed progress on a facility plan, and a May referendum on the high schools is unlikely, he told those participating in the Friday Zoom session. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick provided an introduction.

The VCSC strategic plan called for the elementary task force to make recommendations this year, with two closings expected in 2021 and potentially a third in 2022. Haworth did not identify the schools, but indicated the task force is expected to make a presentation in late November or early December.

The school district first announced the proposed reduction of elementary schools last October, part of a spending reduction plan in response to declining enrollment, financial challenges and a declining cash balance. The board later approved that plan.

At the presentation, the task force will present how it arrived at its findings. The group has looked at several schools “in and around the 300-student enrollment,” Haworth said after the session. Enrollment is one factor, but other factors include time that would be spent on school buses and whether areas are growing in population.

“It’s a pretty complex issue,” he said.

COVID-19 and facilities planning

The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed facility planning, including high schools, an area “I hope we can jump-start soon,” Haworth said. Architects have completed a facility analysis, and the district has been researching alternative financing options.

“We are behind on development of a multi-facility plan,” he said. Also, the district is behind on hosting community forums on what to do with the high schools.

“At this time, we are not in a position to present a facilities plan for board consideration, which means a May referendum on the high schools is unlikely, not impossible, but unlikely,” Haworth said.

Much community discussion is needed, and he wants to include how facilities can be used by the community beyond regular school hours.

Also, on Oct. 21 and 28, the district will conduct virtual meetings related to facility improvements at Otter Creek Middle School. The project would add a gymnasium, renovated music and cafeteria areas. It is the only middle school to have just one gym.

The virtual meeting also will be a test run to see if it would work for community feedback on a the district’s larger, overall facility plan.

Haworth answered questions about how the closed elementary buildings might be used.

The district plans to retain the closed elementary school buildings and will recommend re-locating central administrative offices in one; it’s expected Covered Bridge Special Education District also will joint the central office in the new space. Currently, it leases space.

The district also would like to have some “creative partnerships” to expand on daycare and pre-k in another building, and create educational pathways for early childhood education, hopefully with higher education partners.

One “out of the box” idea is possibly turning a facility into apartments for first-year teachers as an incentive package to draw them to Vigo County. “There are many options on the table,” Haworth said.

COVID impact

The superintendent also made reference to COVID and its impact. “There has not been a day since March 13 that COVID has not been on my mind or consumed my every waking thought,” he said. “I am sure the same is true for you in both your private and business lives.”

He praised VCSC staff for their response to COVID, including expediting technology plans that originally would have taken four years to fully implement. Today, all students in grades 3-12 have Chromebooks. The district has purchased 13,130 at a cost of $4.5 million, which included $2.7 million in federal CARES dollars.

In partnership with many community groups, the district has secured a $1.4 million GEERS grant to expand broadband coverage throughout the county. The district also is in the process of making school buses hot spots, with devices installed on more than 130 buses.

He praised others for their response to COVID, those administrators developing the educational program as well as front line workers, from teachers and education assistants to bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

“I hope because of COVID we have a different appreciation for our teachers and for those that choose to serve in the education of students,” he said.

He also hopes it means more local control for districts and school boards in such areas as teacher evaluation, letter grades and how the district spends its dollars.

Since local districts were given the charge of deciding what educational model best served children in a global pandemic, as well as handling of positive COVID cases and quarantines, “Maybe more educational matters can come back to the local level and school board,” Haworth said.

State superintendent remarks

During introductory comments, State Superintendent McCormick said responding to COVID at the state level has not been easy, but “overall, our educators, our kids, our families have done a really amazing job. It has not been perfect, but when I talk to superintendents, it has been going much better in a lot of ways than we anticipated.”

At the start of the current school year, many worried about kids wearing masks, distancing and practicing good hygiene in buildings. “The kids have truly been amazing,” she said.

Another concern was providing learning platforms for families who wanted their children to learn from home, and districts rapidly responded. They “really turned on a dime, and that is unheard of in a lot of ways,” McCormick said.

Even though her term as the last elected superintendent of public instruction nears an end, she said her team is committed to legislation that addresses funding, inclusivity, reliable internet for students and families, a single accountability system for the state; and tighter requirements around school choice.

“We have an awful lot of taxpayer dollars that are flowing away from traditional public schools that are desperately needed,” she said.

McCormick praised the community for its involvement in public education and for the strong local district leadership. She urged community members to continue to be advocates for public education. When people at the local level — businesses, parents and educators — put pressure on lawmakers and executive offices, “Things change,” she said.

“Your voice is incredibly, incredibly important and it needs to continue,” she said.

