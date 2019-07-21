The Vigo County School Board will conduct a public work session at 5 tonight followed by its regular meeting at 6 p.m.

The public work session will continue discussion related to development of the strategic plan; Brad Balch of Indiana State University will lead the discussion.

The regular meeting agenda includes the personnel report and action on K-5 textbook fees for 2019-20.

Recommended fees for 2019-20, which reflect recent adoptions, are as follows: 

• Full day kindergarten — $125.98. 

• Grade 1 — $139.27

• Grade 2 — $125.38

• Grade 3 — $130.47

• Grade 4 — 101.74

• Grade 5 — 119.87

Last year, full day kindergarten fees were $126, while grades 1-5 were $127.

In a presentation, Rick Stevens, director of student services, will recognize Terre Haute North Vigo, South Vigo and West Vigo high schools for their achievements on FAFSA and Scholar Success Program completion.

Tags