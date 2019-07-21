The Vigo County School Board will conduct a public work session at 5 tonight followed by its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
The public work session will continue discussion related to development of the strategic plan; Brad Balch of Indiana State University will lead the discussion.
The regular meeting agenda includes the personnel report and action on K-5 textbook fees for 2019-20.
Recommended fees for 2019-20, which reflect recent adoptions, are as follows:
• Full day kindergarten — $125.98.
• Grade 1 — $139.27
• Grade 2 — $125.38
• Grade 3 — $130.47
• Grade 4 — 101.74
• Grade 5 — 119.87
Last year, full day kindergarten fees were $126, while grades 1-5 were $127.
In a presentation, Rick Stevens, director of student services, will recognize Terre Haute North Vigo, South Vigo and West Vigo high schools for their achievements on FAFSA and Scholar Success Program completion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.