The Vigo County School Board has officially approved Christopher Himsel as the school district's next superintendent.
The board approved Himsel's contract by a unanimous 7-0 vote Monday. He will start his new duties in early July.
"I'm excited to get started. The work of developing talent and nurturing the creativity of our children is what it's about, and it's exciting to be back in that role," he told reporters after the board meeting.
Himsel previously served as Northwest Allen County schools superintendent from 2010 to 2022, and he was superintendent at Kokomo School Corp. from 2008 to 2010.
He was named superintendent of the year for 2017 by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.
Asked why he wanted to be the VCSC superintendent, he said, "There is something about Vigo County schools that has just, in my opinion, always been something that's just ready to take off."
He said it was similar to when he went to Fort Wayne. In the last 10 years, that community "has just exploded in terms of its growth, in terms of what it's been able to do."
He believes Vigo County and the Wabash Valley have a very similar situation here, "where there are many good things happening, and it's about putting all those pieces together and as a school corporation, making sure that we lay that foundation so we can see all that come to fruition for the entire community."
Himsel emphasized to board members his belief that children are more than a test score.
State standardized testing began around 1987 and has continued since then, with many changes. "No matter what you do, about half the kids are above average and about half are below average. And that's never going to change," Himsel said.
He wants to concentrate on developing skills that help kids become great adults, he said. "We need to develop them for life after high school, life as an adult. And life as an adult is far more than a test," he said.
He wants students in high school to achieve as high and rigorous a diploma as they can so they have the skills to be successful adults, he said.
In terms of his goals as superintendent, "It's always going to be about how do we develop the talent and nurture the creativity of each child we're blessed to serve," he said.
That includes having high quality facilities and a healthy, safe learning environment. It also means "treating people right and doing the right thing," he said.
In addition, "We need kids who understand and have compassion and empathy for all their classmates. We need to make sure adults in the classroom also are building up and engaging each of our kids, supporting each of our kids, and challenging them to go further than they ever thought possible," Himsel said.
The district must have a culture to where "all of our kids mean something to us, that we love them and we want all of them to succeed. And we also want to create that culture where kids want other kids to succeed, that they pull together and they're all working toward that same goal," Himsel said.
Asked about racial harassment issues in the district and how he hopes to respond, Himsel said he wants to get a cross section of perspectives and viewpoints of people throughout Vigo County.
"I need to know what we are doing well and where we can get better. Toward that end, we'll meet with lots of people from lots of different groups," he said. The goal is to figure out how to best meet the needs of children.
"We want to create a culture where every student is important, every student matters and each child is part of our success story that we're trying to work on and create a culture where children are respectful of one another and pull for one another instead of against eachother. It's going to take a lot of hard work," he said.
It will involve long-term change, he said. "We're not going to try to put band-aids on things. We're going to do that by listening, by getting a cross section of viewpoints and making sure we have a broad understanding of the needs of children in our community," he said.
Himsel, who grew up on a farm, is married and their family includes five children; one works in an elementary school, two are in college and two are in middle school.
His first task as superintendent will be to meet with as many people as he can to get a perspective of how things are done in the district. He doesn't plan to make change because he's done things a different way.
He wants to learn how things are done and why, and then determine if there is a better way.
"This isn't change for the sake of change. It's change because we recognize there is a better way of doing it.," he said.
He first came to Terre Haute as a Rose-Hulman freshman in 1985. "I didn't know what an engineer did," he said. When he found out, "I had to do that soul searching about what do I want to do. That wasn't really a good fit for me."
He then went to Indiana State University and pursued the education field.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from ISU in 1990, and he has since earned an education specialist degree and a doctorate in educational leadership from ISU. He also earned a master’s in secondary school administration from Butler University.
He's had good experiences at Rose, ISU and Terre Haute, he said.
His base salary as superintendent will be $195,000. The basic compensation package includes a $2,000 stipend pending a successful evaluation; an incentive option that is also pending satisfactory completion of board approved goals, $10,000; and insurance and retirement contributions.
During the board meeting, board members took turns praising Himsel and emphasizing their full support for the new VCSC superintendent.
"The seven of us will stand firmly with him and support him," said board member Rick Burger, who previously served on the Lafayette School Corp. board when Himsel worked for that district.
"Chris, I'm proud to serve with you again," Burger said. "We're excited."
Burger also stated, "My ask to this community — support us. Embrace us. Let us try to get things done. I promise we'll work hard every day."
Board president Amy Lore said one of the things about Himsel that impressed her is that despite the current education climate, Himsel "has retained his joy about education and public education. I think we are all ready to follow that lead. I for one am ready to start this new chapter tonight and celebrate a really great win for our community."
Among members of the public attending the meeting was Kristin Craig, executive director of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, who praised the board for their openness and willingness to answer questions during the search process.
She welcomed Himsel to the community. "We're looking forward to working with him," Craig told the board. The school district "is an integral part of our community and our ability to attract and retain talent."
