The Vigo County School Corp. plans to conduct a bus transportation audit with the goal of increasing efficiencies and reducing costs.
The district will use the firm First Student to assist with the audit.
“We plan to start the audit in late September or early October,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. The audit will take four to six weeks to complete.
“As you know, tax caps hit us almost $1 million per year for transportation costs,” Riley said, and the general fund has been used to subsidize those costs. “Something we have to do is transport our kids, but I think there are some things we can do to be more efficient. We’ve enlisted a firm [First Student] to identify those.”
Efficiencies could potentially be found in such areas as personnel, bus routes or even school start times. “We’re going to look at anything we can,” Riley said. The firm hired will “look at the holistic picture,” and then the district will look at various options and weigh them against the savings generated.
