VCSC says if you're ill, please stay home

With a new school year about to begin, the Vigo County School Corp. says it's important for students and staff to know when to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Keeping your child home could keep everyone in school this year," Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, stated on the district's Facebook page.
Reasons to stay home include:
1. The health department or school corporation gave you specific instructions to stay home for a certain length of time.
2. You're waiting on COVID-19 test results because you think you are positive or if you had close contact with a confirmed positive case.
3. You have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, chills, cough, muscle/body aches, headache, diarrhea/vomiting, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, or runny nose/congestion.
4. You share a home with a person who has a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
"As the school year goes on, I'm sure we'll have kids who need to quarantine," Riley said.
Following the instructions will be key to preventing other students or staff from missing school.
"It will be an unusual school year," he said.
If someone has symptoms, but does not have COVID, the district would like a diagnosis that explains those symptoms before returning to school.
The district also will remain in close communication with the Vigo County Health Department.
"I'm pretty tired of the phrase 'new normal,' but we have to get used to staying home if we think we could harm others," Riley stated on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.