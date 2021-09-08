VCSC says driver shortage may mean delayed pickup, drop-off times

The Vigo County School Corp.'s bus driver shortage means that students at times may face late pick-ups in the morning and drop-offs in the afternoon.
VCSC families received a notification Wednesday from the district that "due to sporadic bus driver shortages, bus transportation in the mornings and afternoons may be delayed. All students who currently ride the bus will be transported to and from school.
"However, due to the transportation department covering all routes — sometimes with drivers covering multiple routes — your student may experience delays getting picked up in the morning and/or arriving home in the afternoon," the notice stated.
According to Bill Riley, VCSC director of transportation, "This is something we've been dealing with since the start of school. We were quite open with the fact that we could use more drivers at the beginning of the school year." The district even had a media event in late July alerting the public it needed more drivers.
The district is in the process of training some of the individuals who applied at that time for bus driver jobs.
The district sent out the notice to families Wednesday.
"We've had quite a few calls and we wanted to be open with our community about what is happening and why sometimes their students might be showing up a little later" getting home, Riley said. "We're asking for a little bit of patience."
With a tight workforce to start the year, coupled with drivers who may need days off for sickness or other personal reasons, it means that sporadically bus pickups and drop offs will be delayed, he said.
If students are late to school, which has happened at times, they won't be counted tardy. "I know the transportation office is doing their best, especially in the morning, to avoid that," he said.
While some drivers normally have a double route, "we are experiencing more double routes than we have in the past," Riley said.
He estimated the district is probably running about five to 10 drivers short of what it would like to have.
The district "would love to have as many drivers as we can ... a good sub pool is really important to us," Riley said.
The shortage is not necessarily COVID-related, although the pandemic is having an impact, he said. Those drivers who are sick are asked to stay home.
The district says that people can earn nearly $100 a day working four hours as a bus driver for the 2021-22 school year.
Free training is provided, along with help for applicants to obtain the mandatory CDL-B permit through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.