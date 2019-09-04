VCSC's bright spots include Ouabache Elementary

On a warm and sunny Wednesday afternoon, fourth-graders at Ouabache Elementary gathered on the lawn in front of school, formed a circle and watched as teacher Valerie Kraemer prepared to release a monarch butterfly.
“I think it’s ready,” Kraemer said as she went around the circle, showing each student the butterfly. Then, she unzipped the mesh container, although the butterfly initially seemed reluctant to move. Soon, it fluttered away. “Bye,” the children shouted.
The students are studying the four stages of the monarch butterfly life cycle.
Vigo County School Corp. ILEARN scores had some bright spots Wednesday, including overall fourth-grade science test scores. Vigo County’s proficiency rate of 47.6 percent surpassed the state average of 46.3 percent, and it also outperformed nine other districts that make up an urban district peer group.
VCSC Grade 6 science scores also were No. 1 in the peer group, with 47.8 percent of Vigo sixth-graders passing the test.
Officials credit hands-on learning, as well as a partnership between elementary teachers and media specialists, in making a difference. “It is exciting to see grade four students scoring above the state average and developing a strong foundation in science, technology, engineering and math [STEM] skills,” said Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent.
Ouabache Elementary, an inner city, high poverty school, tested right at the state average on the fourth-grade ILEARN science test, with 46.3 percent achieving proficiency both locally and statewide. “We view that as a real success story,” especially with the challenges created by the new ILEARN test, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
At Ouabache, 65 percent of students qualify for free/reduced lunch.
Every week, districtwide, elementary media specialists work with all classes, K-5, by doing a STEM lesson that reinforces what the classroom teacher is doing. District officials believe that had a positive impact on ILEARN scores; science is tested in grades 4 and 6.
Science projects or experiments still take place in the classroom, but the media specialist then has students use library resources to learn even more about the subject being studied, said John Newport, VCSC curriculum coordinator for assessment. Technology also is incorporated.
That STEM knowledge “will be a great support” for students’ future careers and the new high school graduation pathways, Goeller said.
Fourth-grade students are learning about such topics as rocks and minerals; technology and design; animal kingdom and life sciences; and engineering. They also are learning about the scientific method.
The fourth-grade teachers at the school don’t just teach science, Kraemer said. “I feel as though we live science.”
Norma Artis, who teaches a 4/5 gifted talented class, said when her students do experiments, they use the scientific method.
Fourth-grade teacher Tracy Hines described one project in which students design and make a foil boat, and they see whose boat can hold the most marbles and continue to float. “They love that,” she said.
Kraemer said all grades at the school work closely together, and media specialist Jacki Secrest enhances the science curriculum with her weekly lessons.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
