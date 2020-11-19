VCSC rolls out 139 WiFi buses

The Vigo County School Corp. began district-wide remote learning Thursday, and officials are hoping 139 Wi-Fi enabled buses will assist those students who lack internet.

VCSC transportation department/bus drivers are deploying the buses daily, some of them between 9 and 11 a.m. and some between 12 and 2 p.m.

“I hope we get good use out of this. We know there are a lot of Wi-Fi issues in our county,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “Our teachers will be compassionate and flexible with students who can't make it out to these Wi-Fi spots, but it sure helps if they are able to.”

Buses could be found at such locations as ball parks, churches and community centers. Among the sites: the Blackhawk Community Center, Prairieton Fire Department, Green Valley fishing area and North Little League.

More than half of the buses had some level of usage, Riley said Thursday evening.

On their routes, bus drivers work four hours per day, so now they are spending those hours a little differently providing Internet connectivity for students who don't have it.

The district doesn't anticipate students to remain at a site for several hours. Instead, they expect students will use the Wi-Fi sites to download assignments and later return to upload completed work. Student Chromebooks have an offline mode that can be used at home.

“That's how we envision [Wi-Fi enabled buses] being used, but they are there for anyone who needs them,” Riley said.

It serves another purpose as well. “This is one way we can employ our bus drivers during remote learning,” he said.

Grab and Go meals

The same is true for the Grab and Go meals. The free meals help kids, and they also help the district, Riley said. It's a way to keep food service workers employed during remote learning.

Also, the food services department breaks even on the revenue from meals sold. “Dropping by for a meal that we can get reimbursement for allows us to avoid financial problems in food services,” he said.

The School Board passed a resolution earlier this year that enables the district to pay hourly workers in the event of remote learning. Still, “Our employees in all areas want to help kids. That's why they work with our school corporation,” Riley said.

The Wi-Fi bus units were purchased by the Vigo County Education Foundation, the United Way/Wabash Valley Community Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund, a few other donors and by the school district.

The Wi-Fi sites can be found on the district's website. On the homepage, scroll down to “Current Educational Model.”