On the first day of a brand new school year, Samuel Cosme accompanied his sons, Samuel and Antonio, as they arrived at Sugar Grove Elementary Tuesday morning.
All three wore masks, a VCSC requirement for students and staff to keep everyone safe as school begins during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're kind of excited because they haven't been in school since March, but at the same time, we're a little cautious — I won't say worried, but we're just trying to make sure that everyone stays safe and doesn't get sick," Cosme said.
In past years, he's been a volunteer in the school, but this year, parents aren't allowed inside — another pandemic protocol.
"It makes me a little bit nervous. But I know Sugar Grove is a good school, so I'm thinking they took the proper precautions and I'm just hoping all is well."
His son, Samuel, who is starting second grade, and Antonio, who will be in kindergarten, both said that going back to school was "great," but they weren't as excited about wearing face masks.
"That's a concern. That's one of the things they've been dreading about coming back to school — they don't want to wear the mask all day," Cosme said.
The school district hopes to find times throughout the day "for safe social distancing so that students and staff can remove their mask," according to the district's school re-entry plan.
At the school entrance, Principal Teresa Stuckey wore a bright red dress, bear-themed white slippers and bear-paw gloves as she welcomed children back to the home of the Sugar Bears.
"Good morning. I'm so glad to see you," she told some children about to walk down the red carpet and into school.
The school theme this year is "oceans," and the entrance carried that theme. "Welcome Aboard," read a banner over the doors. A small display of a lighthouse had a sign that stated, "You light up this school."
In an interview, Stuckey said, "I think with the lower numbers [of students], it's going to be fine. We feel much more comfortable about being able to socially distance and keep everybody safe. We are just thrilled to have them back."
For in-person schooling, the district is using an A/B split model, which staggers in-person attendance and reduces the number of students in each building through Sept. 4.
No more than half of students will be in school at any one time, and they will attend on alternating days; the other days will be remote learning from home.
"I know it's a challenge for parents, but I do think it's going to help us be able to stay in school and keep them healthy," Stuckey said. About 250 students in total will attend traditional, in-person school, with half of them attending Tuesday. The other half will start school Wednesday. Another 100 children are in the hybrid or virtual models.
Nearby, Randi Evans brought her daughter, Chloe, to school. "We're keeping a really close eye on things," Evans said of the pandemic. Being in school provides a good learning environment, but "if things change, we'll go with the changes."
Chloe was excited and also "kind of scared," but not so much about a pandemic. "I'm scared to meet new students and I'm scared I might not make any new friends," said the second-grader, decked out in a Frozen jacket and carrying her lunch, a plastic bag containing tissues and a backpack with other supplies.
And of course, she wore a mask.
Another parent, Tyler Davis, brought son Harrison to school to start kindergarten. Harrison had the first-day-of-kindergarten butterflies, occasionally hiding behind his dad or covering his face with a notebook.
"We're a little nervous [about the pandemic]," Tyler Davis said. "But I think they are taking all the precautions they can to make it as safe as possible. It's important that they go to school and have some normalcy."
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communication, said the school district welcomed about 5,600 students into school buildings Tuesday, the first day of school for the "A" group. The "B" group will attend on Wednesday.
The staggered entrance "we think is the safest way to do things, but it's unusual," he said.
In total, just over 11,000 students plan to attend the traditional, in-school program to start off the 2020-21 academic year. The balance, about 3,000, will participate in the hybrid [at-home, remote learning] option or Vigo Virtual Success Academy.
"We'll be excited to see the other 5,600 tomorrow [Wednesday] as well," Riley said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
