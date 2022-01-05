The Vigo County School Corp. has responded to a federal lawsuit claiming that two transgender high school students have been illegally denied use of school bathrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identity.
The lawsuit was filed in November in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Indiana, and the district response was filed Tuesday. The students identify as male; their birth certificates note their gender at birth as female.
In its response, the district says it has denied the two students use of male restrooms and locker rooms at Terre Haute North Vigo High School. The district states that it lacks “knowledge or information sufficient to admit or deny that (the two students) are ‘transgender,’ as that term is vague and undefined.”
The defendants agree the students have begun taking hormones and that they are under the care of physicians, “but lack knowledge or information as to whether [the students] have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.”
Gender dysphoria refers to psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
The district says it has complied with the students’ request to be referred to by their chosen names (reflecting gender identity) and male pronouns.
According to VCSC, the students were told they could use female restrooms or the unisex bathroom in the health room. The plaintiffs state that the the health office is much further from students’ classes and there is insufficient time between classes to travel back and forth.
Use of the health office also causes negative psychological consequences and would emphasize to the students and others that the students are “different,” plaintiffs say.
The lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana in the Southern District of Indiana, Terre Haute District, claims the school district has violated the student’s rights and represents intentional discrimination in violation of federal law.
According to an adult representative for the students, both students have chosen to use male names and dress as males since elementary school. Some teachers and students began using those male names and male pronouns for the plaintiffs at that time.
The adult representative has informed administrators at the local high school the two students have been diagnosed by health professionals as having gender dysphoria. Those health professionals have said the students should be allowed to use bathrooms and locker rooms congruent with their male gender. The students have been prescribed male hormones, the representative said.
The ACLU claims denying these students access to the correct restrooms violates both the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972.
“Denying a student their right to use the correct restroom is discrimination, plain and simple,” said Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director, stated in a news release in November. “Schools should be a safe place for kids and the refusal to allow a student to use the correct restroom can be extremely damaging.”
The next action in the case is a pretrial conference Jan. 24.
Sue Loughlin
