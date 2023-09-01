Concerns about air quality in a wing of Terre Haute South Vigo High School last week prompted an inspection by the Indiana Department of Health, according to the Vigo County School Corp.
The issue, a damper that was not working properly, has been repaired and the issue has been addressed, the district says.
No one was injured.
The air quality inspection was conducted by the Indiana Department of Health Environmental Public Health Division.
The state of Indiana requires a report be published when inspections like these occur, according to VCSC.
According to representatives from the state Health Department, concerns were raised about the air quality within a specific area at Terre Haute South High School.
At the time of the visit, the entire state was experiencing extremely high temperatures and poor air quality, the district states.
Due to the high temperatures, VCSC maintenance teams were already monitoring each building and working with outside HVAC companies to balance indoor air quality.
VCSC fully cooperated with the Health Department to complete a check of the school, along with conducting its own inspection and follow-up, according to the district.
“Once the concern was brought to our attention we began an internal review. This was done before receiving the state’s final report,” said Superintendent Chris Himsel.
“Our results came back that a damper was not working properly in one wing of the school. Regardless of the state’s report, we needed to make that repair," Himsel said. "The state’s findings were consistent with our team’s report, so the matter was resolved before it was an issue.”
Himsel said that each school is routinely checked through proactive maintenance inspections.
With the high temperatures and poor air quality during last week’s heat wave, crews were already working to combat any issues that occurred throughout the 30 VCSC buildings.
As local weather teams predict, another heatwave is coming to the Wabash Valley following the Labor Day holiday.
The VCSC operations and maintenance departments are already preparing, Himsel said.
Each building does have air conditioning, he said, contrary to misinformation spread via social media.
“We know next week is going to be hot and we’re working to stay ahead of it,” Himsel said. “With extreme temperatures, HVAC units have to work overtime, and that is not an isolated issue within the Vigo County School Corp.; that was an issue all over the area."
VCSC crews are doing spot checks in buildings to make sure things are working properly. "We believe we are in good shape and prepared for the next wave,"Himsel said.
