VCSC reports COVID cases at Meadows, West Vigo High

A student at Meadows Elementary School and a student at West Vigo High School who were on school grounds during their infectious periods have tested positive for COVID-19, the Vigo County School Corp. announced Monday.
The school corporation is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts. The students were in the “A” cohort.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the Vigo County Health Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.