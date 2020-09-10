VCSC reports COVID-19 cases at Otter Creek, Terre Haute North

A student at Otter Creek Middle School and a student at Terre Haute North High School who were on school grounds during their infectious period have tested positive for COVID-19, the Vigo County School Corp. said today.

The district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.

The Otter Creek student was in the A cohort and the Terre Haute North student was in the B cohort.

Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the Vigo County Health Department.