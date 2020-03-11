VCSC readies should closures become necessary

Neither Vigo County, nor the Vigo County School Corp., has had any confirmed cases of COVID-19.
But the potential is there, and the school district is preparing. It has developed at-home instructional packets that include both digital and print components, and the plan meets state requirements for elearning.
On Friday, Vigo County Schools will be on a two-hour delay to train staff on the COVID-19-related instructional plan, which would involve 14 days worth of lessons for students. The delay also will give staff an opportunity to understand new operational procedures — including cleaning, disinfecting and health screenings — implemented to prevent coronavirus infection in schools.
Staff will report at their normal times.
“We need to prepare. We need to prepare our teachers and staff in the event we have a prolonged school closure,” Rob Haworth, VCSC superintendent, said during a short news conference. “While we do not want a prolonged school closure, it may be that someone tells us we have to.”
Because the instructional plan meets state requirements, the district would not have to make up days that school is closed because of coronavirus.
The district is working closely with the Vigo County Health Department, which will assist school officials in making any decision about school closure, should it become necessary, Haworth said. “I believe they will probably recommend to us the steps we might take. We might be the experts in education delivery; they are the experts in health care.”
Friday’s two-hour delay “will be essential to give teachers time to understand how to implement the instructional plan,” Haworth said.
The district has not used elearning before, and unlike several Indiana districts, it does not have a 1:1 program in which the district provides a digital device for every student.
But Vigo County schools are able to use a type of elearning made available in 2019, the superintendent said.
The instructional plan will be shared with principals today and subject to possible revision, with teacher training slated for Friday, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The lesson plans won’t be made available to students and families unless, and until, a school closure becomes necessary, Riley said. If a prolonged school closure occurs, the lessons would be available on the district website and also through printouts.
Riley emphasized the instructional plan will be flexible for those who don’t have digital capability — and there are a significant number of students who don’t have that capability. “We are meeting elearning standards, but it won’t necessarily have to be digital learning,” Riley said.
Students would be able to use a variety of digital platforms, whether laptop, desktop or smart phone.
On Friday, district officials also will work with the teachers association, and other staff groups, about instructional day requirements. “We do know we want to create contact time” so that teachers would be available to students, Haworth said.
How that “contact time” will work is still being developed, Riley said.
While learning remotely won’t be the same as being in school, curriculum staff have worked hard “to create meaningful learning opportunities” for students, Haworth said.
Haworth also addressed other steps being taken to prevent coronavirus infection. Those include:
• School protection officers are conducting health screenings of visitors. Those who are sick may be asked to wait outside, Riley said.
• Custodial crews are taking extra steps to disinfect rooms.
• School buses are now being disinfected.
• Elementary children have extra time for handwashing, and the district will undertake handwashing lessons to ensure students are doing it properly.
Also, Riley said, when children are out sick, school staff will inquire about symptoms: Is there a fever? Is there a prolonged cough? Is there shortness of breath?
For information about coronavirus and COVID-19, Haworth referred people to the Vigo County Health Department website.
