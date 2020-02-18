VCSC reaches departure agreement with CFO

The Vigo County School Corp. and chief financial officer Bruce Perry have agreed to part ways, although Perry will continue to be paid through June 30, according to a separation agreement obtained by the Tribune-Star through a public records request.
According to the agreement, Perry has been on leave since Jan. 10 and is relieved of performing any further duties. He officially resigns his post effective July 1.
Through June 30, Perry will receive his normal pay, insurance and retirement benefits with normal withholding. That “shall constitute severance compensation to which employee is not otherwise entitled to receive.”
Perry’s 2019 compensation was $135,118, according to Gateway Indiana, the state’s public accessibility website.
The district agrees to provide a reference letter for use in Perry’s search for subsequent employment.
Also in the agreement, Perry agrees not to file a lawsuit or complaint against the district.
Earlier Tuesday, the district issued a news release in which it confirmed that Perry “will no longer be employed by the school corporation.” Perry has not worked as CFO since Jan. 10. The district has not stated the reason for the separation.
Robert Haworth, VCSC superintendent, said in a joint written statement, “The VCSC thanks Bruce for his service to the school corporation. While we disagreed on how to move the school corporation forward, we wish Bruce the best on his future opportunities.”
Perry added, “I felt that we did some good while I served as CFO. Often, there comes a time when professionals disagree. I thank VCSC for my time here and I wish all of my VCSC colleagues, educators, students, and parents the very best.”
The district has no further comment, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
On Jan. 10, Riley confirmed that Perry “is no longer with us” and was no longer working at the administration building as CFO. He did not comment on the reasons or the nature of Perry’s departure, stating it was a personnel matter.
Riley did say at the time, “There are no allegations of criminal wrongdoing. There is absolutely nothing of a legal nature here.”
Also surfacing at that time were rumors about school district financial matters. Later, the district acknowledged its year-end cash balance forecast was inaccurate; the 2019 year-end cash balance of $16.2 million was higher than what it had initially projected as $13.5 million.
The $16.2 million cash balance figure included a Rainy Day Fund of about $1.6 million. In addition, the district was able to seek a state waiver and transfer $1.6 million from the debt service fund to the education or operations fund.
That brought the total cash balance to $16,239,547, the district stated.
As a result, the district returned to the bargaining table with the Vigo County Teachers Association, and the school board approved a $1.1 million package that included retroactive pay and improved the minimum salary for teachers with at least one year of experience.
What, if any connection, exists between Perry’s departure and school district financial matters remains unknown.
Perry, who has declined comment when contacted by the Tribune-Star, was hired in summer 2017 and previously had been director of finance for Baugo Community Schools in Elkhart for several years.
Prior to coming to Vigo County, he served for about two months as chief financial officer at Muncie Community Schools.
The Muncie Star Press reported on Feb. 16, 2018 that a year earlier, Perry “blew the whistle on fiscal mismanagement of the [Muncie] district,” which now is run by Ball State University.
Donna Wilson, the VCSC’s former chief financial officer, has acted as a financial consultant to the Vigo County School Corp. Riley said last month that Wilson “continues to serve the school corporation in the business office.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
