The Vigo County School Corp. has had six students and two staff test positive for COVID-19, with campus contact, over the last 14 days, the district is reporting on its first COVID-19 dashboard.
In addition, 180 students and 19 staff are “actively quarantined,” the district reports. The dashboard is on the district website.
The district has launched the dashboard “to help the community understand the impact of COVID-19 on the local schools,” the district states. The dashboard will be updated every Wednesday and is available at vigoschools.org.
“We want to be transparent with our community regarding the level of COVID-19 within our school community, and this dashboard is an important step to reach that goal,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, in a news release.
The district also released a Team Vigo Spotlight video on Facebook and YouTube, which is a conversation between Riley and Superintendent Rob Haworth, which further seeks to give the community information to contextualize the dashboard.
VCSC enrollment is 13,983, with in-person enrollment about 11,000. The district has 2,061 staff members.
The dashboard quarantine numbers reflect those who have had close contact with any person — school-related or not — who has tested positive, and also, those who have tested positive regardless of if they were on school grounds during their infectious period.
For example, it might include someone quarantined because a family member tested positive.
“The health department and school district are taking a conservative approach to this because we don’t want someone on school grounds during their infectious period,” Riley said.
In the video, Haworth indicates the district wants children to stay in school. “We want to continue with face-to-face education, and we want to do that as long as we possibly can,” he said.
If remote learning must take place, the goal is to have it on a school-by-school basis, not districtwide.
“If we have a large number quarantined at a specific school, that may force that school to go remote,” Riley said. “But we’re hoping to protect in-person learning districtwide.”
The district is preparing for remote learning in the event it becomes necessary, but, Haworth said, “Don’t take preparing to mean we are going to remote learning” districtwide.
Employee groups, and numbers, on quarantine also will have an impact on how school is conducted.
“If we get a large number of bus drivers [on quarantine], well we don’t have very many bus drivers. There’s a shortage. That could really hurt us,” Riley said.
