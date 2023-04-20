Vigo County parents seeking to enroll children in early learning and kindergarten classes should mark their calendars to register by April 26.
“Our focus is trying to get as many of our kindergarteners from Vigo County enrolled as possible so that we know about our (student) numbers for each classroom and we know how many teachers we need to hire,” said Teresa Stuckey, executive director of Elementary Education and Title 1 for the Vigo County School Corporation.
“Right now is the best time to get those [college] graduates coming out of school and anyone else coming into the area applying for a job,” Stuckey said.
“This is when they are looking and we want to get those best candidates so we can provide the best education,” Stuckey said.
“We are reaching out to all our local colleges and reaching out through Nimble (a data-driven applicant tracking software) which goes out to (all states), so we are looking far and wide to find those best candidates,” Stuckey said
Half-day preschool for students kindergarten through 5th grade is offered at Farrington Grove, Fuqua and Terre Town elementary schools.
Additionally, full-day kindergarten for those students pre-K through age 4 is offered at Deming Early Learning Center and Vikes and Tykes Early Learning Center at West Vigo High School.
Ashley Bennett is principal at Deming Early Learning Center.
“We actually have nine full-day preschools in this building and we have one full-day program at Bikes & Tykes,” Bennett said. “This building is really set up and licensed for pre-school and kindergarten students, so that makes us able to house them full-day.”
Deming Early Learning Center has separate playgrounds for each age group and separate eating tables/areas.
“At our other (elementary school) buildings we are doing half-day programs because we have to share space with kindergarteners through fifth graders,” Bennett said.
Deming Early Learning Center is open to all residents of the Vigo County School Corporation as it is not part of a specific school district.
Parents can go to www.vigoschools.org and click on “enroll now.”
“One of the benefits of enrolling early is most schools are going to be hosting an orientation with families. If the student isn’t registered, if we don’t have your address and your contact information, you won’t be able to receive that information,” Stuckey said.
If parents miss the April 26 deadline, Stuckey said “the best case scenario is we need to know before school lets out May 24. At least have the summer to hire and have a teacher candidate getting ready.”
Here is some information from the school corporation’s web site:
- For pre-K children through children who are age 4 by Aug. 11, full-day kindergarten is offered 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Deming Early Learning Center and at Vikes and Tykes Early Learning Center at West Vigo High School. The cost is $21 per day with before and after school care an additional $9.
- Half-day kindergarten is offered 8:15 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. or 12:10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Farrington Grove, Fuqua and Terre Town elementary schools. The cost is $10.50 a day.
- Daycare is 7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Deming Early Learning Center and Little Braves Early Learning Center located in Booker T. Washington Alternative High School. This is offered to children 12 months old to 3 years old. The cost is $40 a day for 12 months to 2 year olds and $30 a day for 3 year olds.
- Scholarships for full-day, half-day and daycare are offered through Title 1, the Child Care Development Fund through Chances and Services for Youth, and On My Way Pre-K through the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
