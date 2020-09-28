Today, eight Vigo County School Corp. elementary schools returned to five days a week, in-person instruction. And the district hopes that on Oct. 6, all 18 elementary will be fully in-person.
However, hybrid and virtual options, also will continue to be offered at the elementary level, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
"We'll still have fully at-home options, virtual and hybrid, for right now" at the elementary level, he said. "We anticipate providing some fully at-home options all year."
Under the hybrid model, learning takes place at home but students stay enrolled in the district school and work with a teacher in their regular school, following the VCSC curriculum.
This week is the seventh week of school.
Since the district is coming up on nine weeks, "We are starting to encourage families if they want to come back, they are welcome to. But we're just starting to talk to those families about what it is they are interested in moving forward," Riley said.
The hybrid model "may change a bit based on what staffing looks like. If we have fewer numbers, we may centralize hybrid in some way. There might be a different teacher who is over that student," he said.
Educators know that the best place for a child to receive an education is in the classroom, he said. "I think we are encouraging families to consider that."
Also, there are some families for whom hybrid is not working. "We're trying to find some alternatives to hybrid for those families," Riley said.
Right now, each elementary school handles the hybrid model a little differently.
In some cases, the number of hybrid students is so small the classroom teacher has volunteered to do both in-person classes and also to teach the small number of hybrid students in their classes.
At larger elementary schools, there is a hybrid teacher at almost every level delivering content just to hybrid, at-home students.
"We are seeing a lot more of those hybrid students return to the classroom," Riley said. Those who chose the at-home, hybrid model were asked to commit for nine weeks, but "many schools are allowing hybrid students to come back sooner, based on family needs."
That presents a staffing issue for the district.
"We'll be refitting our staffing levels to meet the demand of that hybrid program," he said.
That could mean the hybrid program "is a little more centralized," he said. Offering it out of downtown central office might be one potential way to offer it; the district uses a pacing guide, so every elementary school is doing the same thing every week.
As far as the return of the eight elementary schools today to five-day-a week instruction, Riley said, "It's been going really well."
Many children are glad to be back to school full-time and in-person, and their teachers are excited to have them, he said.
Because of hybrid and virtual options, class sizes remain "pretty small," he said. Also, a lot of furniture has been taken out of classrooms to allow for distancing.
"We're masking at all times, and we're as distanced as we can be," he said.
Schools that returned to five days week, in-person instruction today are Deming, Franklin, Hoosier Prairie, Lost Creek, Riley, Sugar Grove, Terre Town, and West Vigo Elementary.
The district will announce later this week whether the remaining 10 elementary schools return to in-person instruction full-time Oct. 6 for the traditional instructional model.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.