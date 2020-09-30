VCSC plans gradual in-person return to schools

On Tuesday, all Vigo County School Corp. elementary students participating in the traditional/in-person program will return to the classroom five days per week, the district announced Wednesday.

In addition, all in-person/traditional middle school students and ninth graders may return to a five-day-per-week schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 13, depending on continued success limiting COVID-19 spread. An announcement will be made late next week.

Pending further continued success, all in-person/traditional students in grades 10-12 may return to school later this fall.

“We’ve had seven weeks of demonstrated success now,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. Vigo County is blue on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map, which indicates low community spread. The county has been blue for two weeks.

Vigo County’s positivity rates have been in the 3 to 4% range recently, whereas it was in the teens when school started, he said.

Contact tracing and debriefing each COVID-19 case has shown “the way the virus is coming into contact with our schools is not spread within the school, it’s spread in the community or household and coming to school,” Riley said. As long as contact tracing continues to show that, “We feel comfortable bringing more students back in a step-by-step process.”

High school students in grades 10-12 “are the group we want to be more cautious with,” he said.

In bringing freshman back first, the idea is to increase the number slowly at the high school level. Officials want to make sure contact tracing can keep up and it continues to show school is not the cause of a lot of COVID spread, Riley said.

He pointed out that students in neighboring districts are attending in-person, full time.

Many peer districts around the state have middle and high school students using an A/B schedule and elementary attending in-person, full-time. Brownsburg, one of the largest high schools in the state, has been in-person five days a week.

“We definitely are moving slower than our neighbors,” Riley said. “We know it’s a better education to be in school every day ... we want to consistently receive proof from contact tracing that it’s safe to do so.”

The districts latest plan to return students to school full-time was developed with the input of the COVID-19 Task Force and the Vigo County Teachers Association.

The corporation will continue to require masking, encourage distancing, and use enhanced sanitation measures to protect the community. Athletic events will continue with the current safety measures and reduced capacities.

The district is continuing to discuss with families a return to school for students in the hybrid programs at the elementary and middle school level. Hybrid was developed as a program to ease students back into the classroom.

At the elementary level, hybrid will continue for those finding success with the program, but the teacher delivering that program may change based on staffing needs.

At the middle school level, the district is evaluating the program as we discuss the success of the program with families and staff. Those who intend to stay at home this year may be asked to consider the virtual program so that the student can be guided by the virtual program’s success coaches for more teacher engagement.

Special education students will continue to have their needs met through a variety of methods and any changes to their education may require an individual case conference.

The district is also asking families to consider a return to bus transportation to ease congestion at pick-up and drop-off. Currently, few students are using the buses. Families returning to the bus should contact the transportation office to review pickup and drop-off times as those may have changed.

Dashboard update

The Vigo County School Corp. has updated its COVID-19 Dashboard, which shows:

• Five student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 2 last week).

• Five staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 2 last week).

• 84 students actively quarantined (up from 30 last week).

• Ten staff actively quarantined (down from 12 last week).

Cases to report

A student at Farrington Grove Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts. The student was in the “A” cohort.

Also, a staff member at Terre Town Elementary who was on school grounds during their infectious period has tested positive for COVID-19. Again, the district is working with the health department as they identify any close contacts.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.