VCSC panel works on updating district policies

A Vigo County School Board policy committee has begun meeting and will work with a consulting firm with the goal of updating district policies.

A policy committee consisting of members Jackie Lower, Amy Lore and Susan Powers met Monday, along with Superintendent Rob Haworth. Committee members had a first reading of policies related to bylaws and administrative sections.

Among the topics discussed, Haworth suggested addressing board members' use of social media. He noted how how lines — such as whether a member is speaking from their own perspective or that of the board — can get blurred.

"I'm pretty sure we have a policy in relation to print and TV," Haworth said after the meeting. With all the new opportunities to communicate through social media, he said he believes, "We should have a policy that at least speaks to the board in relationship to this."

In December 2018, the district hired Neola, an educational consulting firm based in Ohio, to do a comprehensive review and update.

The organization, which serves more than 1,500 clients in six states, works with school districts to help them stay on top of new and changing laws and regulations. If the district follows Neola policies, Neola will defend them, Haworth said.

The school board policy committee will conduct a first reading of the proposed policy updates, and the full board will later conduct a second reading. Haworth anticipates a third reading in July or August, when the board will adopt a new policy book.

While action on policy updates has been delayed by COVID, Haworth said he meets once or more a month with Neola as part of the review process. "We sit down and review policy with them, listening to options they think we should look at and what other districts have adopted recently," he said.

Once VCSC has a draft, they ask administrators/directors to review them and make suggestions. The board policy committee will also review them.

Some of the other policy areas to be reviewed include buildings/grounds, finance and curriculum/instruction.

The effort is important "to make sure the board is helping us operate the district under the most current policies available," Haworth said.

The district has a license agreement with Neola to use Neola materials, which has templates and options based on local needs. In some cases, Vigo County may choose to use its own policies, although Neola will not defend those.

At the time Neola was hired in late 2018, officials said it would require a one-time investment of $20,000 for review/development of policies and administrative guidelines and a one-time fee of $5,400 to electronically publish the policies. There also would be annual maintenance costs to maintain the website and for continued policy updates.

The policy committee will meet again March 1.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.