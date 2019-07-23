Two Vigo County churches are hosting back-to-school events during Sunday services that include presentations by local school officials and a blessing of teachers and students.
Clark Cowden is the pastor at both churches, Emmanuel Methodist Church, 6076 U.S. 150 in western Vigo County, and Northside Community Church, 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave. Events will take place Aug. 11 and 18.
Those making presentations are Vigo County Schools Superintendent Rob Haworth, School Board president Jackie Lower and new Terre Haute North Vigo High School principal Steve Joseph.
The first day of school in Vigo County is Aug. 6, a Tuesday.
“This is maybe the third year we’ve been doing this,” Cowden said. “We’ve had a few principals from some of the schools,” and last year, Haworth spoke at Northside Community Church at a similar event.
“We do it the first Sunday after the school year starts,” Cowden said.
“We invite all teachers and students from the area to come in and be recognized and dedicated for the new school year.”
Cowden wanted to line up different people from the school system “to come in and talk about the new school year and some things going on ... to kind of build some more connections between churches and schools,” he said.
He describes it as “a natural connection between church and school and church and community. People in church care a lot about kids and young people ... and we do have a number of teachers in our congregations.”
Also, Northside Community Church is across the street from North Vigo High School, and “it seemed to be a natural fit to bring the church and community a little closer together and build better relationships,” Cowden said.
Most attending the services are church members, but non-members are welcome, he said.
This year, Haworth said Cowden asked him to speak at Emmanuel Methodist Church. He will speak about core value development, part of the strategic planning process, and take questions from the congregation; he anticipates some questions about the referendum. “If someone asks me to come speak, I’m good about talking to that group,” Haworth said.
Haworth said his presentation at the church is not related to his meetings with a faith-based roundtable.
The Back to School Sunday events are as follows:
•11 a.m. on Aug. 11 — Emmanuel Methodist Church. Haworth will speak, and the church will make a presentation to Janel Bonomo, principal of Fayette Elementary School.
The church is inviting all area teachers and students “to come and be recognized and prayed for as we start the new school year,” Cowden stated. The church is located between Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and New Goshen.
• At 9 a.m. Aug. 11 — Northside Community Church. Joseph, the new North Vigo principal, will be guest speaker. The church is inviting all area teachers and students to attend.
• At 9 a.m. Aug.18, Northside Community Church will host Lower during its morning worship service. She will share some insights and updates from the school board.
Haworth has met with faith-based, nonprofit and business community roundtables in the past year. “If you think about how those organizations contribute time, effort and energy to help meet the needs of our kids, I think a greater connection with all those is vitally important for a thriving community,” he said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.