VCSC offices about to move

The Vigo County School Corp. central administration offices next week will begin moving to new headquarters at the former West Vigo Elementary building in West Terre Haute.
The move will be in stages, by department, and the goal is for the move to be completed by the end of July/early August, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. "The hope is we'll be over there and settled for the next school year."
For now, the public should still go to central administrative offices at 686 Wabash Ave.
Departments have been preparing and packing, and renovations are still being completed at West Vigo, Riley said.
The district no longer owns the downtown administration building, but currently leases it at no charge from the Capital Improvement Board, which purchased it for $3 million as part of the downtown convention center project.
The property’s parking spaces are being used by Hilton Garden Inn, and the CIB is leasing parking spaces in the Skygarden Parking Garage for VCSC employees who work at 686 Wabash Ave.
The district must be out of the present administrative offices by September.
The VCSC strategic plan had called for the sale of the building and the move to another district-owned site.
