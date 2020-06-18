The Vigo County School Corporation, with funding from Project AWARE, is offering students virtual counseling opportunities this summer.

Students kindergarten though eighth grade can sign up for voluntary counseling check-ins for concerns such as anxiety, depression, irritability, family issues, self-isolation and suspected substance abuse.

Megan Kirk, Project AWARE coordinator for the district, said the school corporation is making it a priority to engage at-risk students over the summer, especially considering the unique ending to the 2019-2020 school year.

“Traditionally we have not offered this extensive interaction in the summer time,” Kirk said. “But we know by the time we see these students it will have been five months since they have seen anybody from their school.”

Kirk said the goal is to ensure students and their families have what’s needed to have a safe, productive summer break.

“If a student just needs to check in, needs to talk to somebody for a little bit, that’s all fine,” Kirk said. “If it’s something where we need to check in every week, we can accommodate that as well.”

And while many counseling sessions have happened over the phone or via Facetime or Zoom, Hillary Eup, Rio Grande Elementary School counselor, has created a virtual office for her students.

The virtual office features links to stories, videos on various careers, shorts on coping skills and resources for parents.

Eup said she hopes students who visit the Google-borne office feel comfortable and private enough to share what they’re going through and treat it as an extension of her office at school.

And so far, Eup said, she’s received positive feedback from both students and parents.

“For my older elementary students, the parents love that they can sign in and navigate it all themselves,” Eup said. “Hopefully, that creates that same type of privacy we once had in my office where they once felt safe to share with me.

“So far they’ve really enjoyed it.”

Eup said counselor’s from around the district are now building out their own virtual offices.

A counseling signup form is available at tinyurl.com/VigoCounselor. Sessions can take place via the phone or videoconferencing.

Project AWARE is a federal grant program aimed at increasing awareness, capacity, early identification/intervention, and student/family access to mental health support through school and community-based initiatives.

Vigo County School Corp., along with Avon and Perry Central community school corporations, was selected for the five-year program in 2018.

It has so far resulted in the formation of Social Emotional Learning clubs throughout the Vigo district and has helped work social/emotional learning skills into the curriculum, trained numerous staff in Youth Mental Health First Aid and introduced trauma-informed training, among other things.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.