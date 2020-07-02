VCSC offers virtual option for K-12

Classes begin Aug. 11 for the Vigo County School Corp. — but for those reluctant to send their children back to school buildings because of COVID-19s, the district is expanding its virtual school to serve grades K-12.

The Vigo Virtual Success Academy, or VVSA, which served high school students last year, in 2020-21 will be an option for any family unwilling to send their child to school in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district announced Thursday.

A district-wide plan is still being developed for a safe return to physical buildings, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.

The virtual school “is a good choice for parents and caregivers seeking a virtual option due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as families who have been waiting for a virtual option that serves all Vigo County students,” Riley said in a news release.

“Parents don’t need to look outside of Vigo County — or the education their taxes help pay for — for a virtual education that will keep their child on track to return to our schools.”

Interested families are asked to fill out an interest form at tinyurl.com/VCSCvirtual through the end of July. A staff member will schedule enrollment conferences with parents and caregivers starting in late July.

Riley said it’s always been the district’s plan to expand VVSA beyond high school to include elementary and middle school students, something outlined in the strategic plan that was passed this winter.

“COVID-19 has nudged us to move more quickly in that direction,” he said.

One of the strengths is that VVSA is a standalone school, supported by its own principal, Robin Smith, its own counselor and VCSC teachers who act as success coaches.

The district uses the Edmentum company to deliver the online educational program, and the company uses its own teachers; VCSC educators acting as success coaches check in often with students to see what they need to help them be successful, Riley said. That might include referring them to a counselor or social services.

Vigo County teachers “are monitoring their progress,” Riley said.

The district also hopes that Vigo County families who homeschool might consider the district’s VVSA virtual option.

Whereas those families might currently be purchasing a curriculum from elsewhere, VVSA is free because it is already funded through taxpayer dollars, Riley said.

As part of the virtual school expansion, elementary students will be enrolled in Edmentum’s Calvert program. For more information about Calvert, visit tinyurl.com/VCSCelemVVSA.

Vigo Virtual Success Academy is not the same as the remote learning that the district offered at the end of last school year; it is a full virtual program.

In its first year, VVSA graduated 25 of its 29 seniors, including many students who were not finding success in a traditional classroom setting.

“When families decide that they are ready for their child to return to the physical classroom, their child will be ready,” Riley said.

Parents and caregivers with questions should contact principal Robin Smith at robin.smith@vigoschools.org.

The district anticipates having Chromebooks for students in Grades 8-12 by the start of the school year, and it hopes to have additional Chromebooks later in the year for Grades 3-7 using proceeds from a proposed bond issue, which still awaits School Board approval.

One purpose of enrollment conferences is to assess a family’s technology needs, Riley said. “We’ll have some resources at our disposal to assist families” who lack devices or reliable Internet access.

Aug. 11 is first day of school

The district is also announcing that the first day of school will be Aug. 11, as originally approved by the board last year.

“We are still actively planning for the 2020-21 school year and will have a full plan available later in July,” Riley said. “However, we wanted to let families know that we have a virtual option for all students and that school will start as planned.”

“It is still our intent to offer an in-person education five days a week this year,” said Riley, “but we are still developing the health and safety policies that will allow us to protect that type of education and keep our community safe.”

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.