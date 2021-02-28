VCSC nurses take critical role fighting COVID

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Vigo County School Corp. school nurses have taken on added and significant responsibilities in keeping students and staff safe and classes in session as much as possible.

“It’s definitely changed the way our department functions. In my mind, it’s brought school nursing to the forefront of things,” said Eleni Miller, VCSC nursing chairperson.

Miller coordinates a staff of eight nurses who work directly with schools and two other nurses who have worked one-on-one with students.

In the past, as long as everyone was safe and nurses carried out their health-related responsibilities and legal requirements, the nursing department kind of operated “in the shadows,” she said.

But that’s all changed during the pandemic.

“It’s our time to shine,” said Miller, who is in her third year as chairperson of nursing.

Even without COVID, school nurses manage student health care plans; ensure students have all their routine, required vaccinations; and train staff and students for different health care conditions, among other duties. “There is a lot of behind the scenes work,” she said.

Now, with the pandemic, “A lot of our focus has shifted to contact tracing,” Miller said. They do contact tracing for all on-campus cases, which involves identifying people who have come into close contact with a COVID-infected person, letting them know if they’ve been exposed, asking them to isolate or quarantine and providing other important information.

Initially, Miller handled all the contact tracing, but in fall, as the number of cases spiked in the community and impacted schools as well, other nurses joined her in that effort.

The school nursing office works directly with the Vigo County Health Department. “We have a great, open relationship with them ... we’re in constant communication,” she said.

VCSC nurses are responsible for any on-campus contact tracing, and that’s no small task. “From one case, I could have potentially 20 close contacts and it is our job to reach out to those close contacts ... and give them instruction on what they should do and how long they are out,” Miller said.

It’s an involved process. If a student tests positive and has been to school, the nurses may have to call the transportation office and principal for student seating charts. The nurses need to find out about lunch seating and any extracurricular activities.

Similar tracing happens if a staff member tests positive.

Once nurses compile a list, they begin making calls to those close contacts.

“It’s very time consuming, but we’re happy to play such a large role in keeping our kids and staff in school,” Miller said. “It’s definitely a challenge, but we’re up to the challenge and we’ve taken it head on and embraced it as best we could.”

But there’s still “a juggling act,” she said. “Our nurses still have to keep up with the other tasks that are expected of them.”

For example, one school recently had two newly-diagnosed cases of Type 1 diabetes within a week, and “that nurse has a lot of training to do at that school,” Miller said. The nurse must be comfortable delegating daily care for those students to the school health assistant. In addition, teachers and appropriate staff must be trained as well.

The department works well as a team, and one nurse might step in to help another who must attend to something immediately.

Contact tracing may involve taking calls on weekends and nights. “COVID never stops,” Miller said. Taking those calls is imperative, otherwise a student or staff could show up at school the next day not knowing they’ve been exposed.

“It’s just a chain reaction. That’s why we’ve got to stay on top of it,” she said. “We’re very proud of how it’s gone so far.”

Based on new CDC guidance, “We feel we’ve been spot on with our mitigation strategies. We’ve kind of been ahead of the curve,” Miller said. The school nurses also are well-equipped to offer guidance to families dealing with COVID. “We help answer a lot of questions.”

Schools also have health assistants who are trained on COVID procedures; the health assistants manage not only the health rooms, but also auxiliary health rooms used for students with COVID-type symptoms.

Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said school nurses “have played a critical role in Vigo County to allow us to safely hold as much in-person school as possible. Our nursing staff has had a unique relationship with our local health department throughout COVID, and this relationship has allowed us to more quickly and efficiently contact trace cases so school is a safer place to be.”

Elsewhere in Indiana

Deb Robarge, executive director of the Indiana Association of School Nurses, said that same story has played out for every school nurse during the pandemic.

“It’s been very, very busy for school nurses,” she said. “They’re working way more hours than they normally would. It’s lots of paperwork and lots of phone calls and lots of angry parents.”

But the biggest challenge brought on by the pandemic has been simply trying to figure out which students are safe and which pose a threat to the health and safety of the building.

Robarge said for most school nurses, it’s a daunting task to be the go-to COVID expert in their building, in charge of making difficult decisions about students’ education.

“Among the myriad of symptoms that could be COVID, they’re trying to decide if it could be the virus or allergies or just Johnny trying to get out of class,” she said. “I know it’s been really stressful for a lot of school nurses.”

And while the pandemic has brought school nursing to the forefront, it’s also put a spotlight on the critical shortage of school nurses that has plagued Indiana, and other states, for years.

The National Association of School Nurses (NASN) said in regular years, there should be one school nurse to every 750 students in a healthy student population.

When districts need daily professional nursing services, like during a pandemic, the association recommends one nurse per 225 students, and one nurse per 125 students in districts with complex healthcare needs.

Indiana law only requires school districts to have a nurse coordinator, not a nurse in every school building, which means many districts fall far short of NASN’s recommended staffing levels.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.

Also contributing to this report was Carson Gerber of CNHI News Indiana.