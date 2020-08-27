The Vigo County School Corp. is not spending $1.3 million on roofing work at the downtown administration building, located at 686 Wabash Ave.
Several citizens and taxpayers saw building permit information in the Aug. 21 Tribune-Star’s Valley Homes real estate magazine, which may have left the impression the work was for a roof at the downtown building, which the district leases at no charge but no longer owns.
In April, the district filed for a building permit for that amount, which involved roofing projects at various schools — but not the administration building, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. The schools were Lost Creek, Meadows, West Vigo, Ouabache, Devaney and Riley.
Associated Roofing Professionals was awarded the contract for the work.
The district no longer owns the downtown administration building, but currently leases it at no charge from the Capital Improvement Board, which purchased it for $3 million as part of the downtown convention center project.
The property’s parking spaces are being used by Hilton Garden Inn, and the CIB is leasing parking spaces in the Skygarden Parking Garage for VCSC employees who work in the facility at 686 Wabash Ave.
The district plans to move its administrative offices by September 2021, as called for in its strategic plan.
