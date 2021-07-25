VCSC needs school bus drivers

Brea Haller/Tribune StarCare to drive one of these? The Vigo County School Corp. is seeking bus drivers. Drivers can earn $100 a day for four hours work, and the school district will help them get their commercial driver's license. 

People can earn nearly $100 a day working four hours for the Vigo County School Corp. as a bus driver for the 2021-22 school year.

Brea Haller/Tribune StarWorking: Trini Barnes, a 20-year bus driver for Vigo County schools, sits in the driver’s seat of one of the buses as she explains the perks of her job. 

The school corporation is in need of drivers for the children of the county. In addition to pay, the job offers benefits.

Free training is provided, along with help for applicants to obtain the mandatory CDL-B permit through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

“We are looking forward to training new bus drivers,” said Trini Barnes, a VCSC bus driver who has been with the school corporation for 20 years. “If you have the need for a new occupation and want to be excited about making a student’s day for the rest of their life, become a Vigo County school bus driver.

“Driving a school bus might seem intimidating,” said Barnes. “However, you are thoroughly trained when you sign up for this job.

“We need all kinds of folks. We have retired folks, people who are young mothers, and it’s a great job for these kinds of people. Come and get on board with our staff.”

Interested applicants should contact Nancy Weaver at nlw@vigoschools.org or 812-462-4341 to get started in the training program.

More information is available at https://web.vigoschools.org/careers/#drivers.

